Summary The Rabbit R1 is starting to be dissected by users who are interested in its hardware and software.

MarcelD505 from X is in the early stages of getting LineageOS to run on the device.

The Rabbit R1's potential lies in the community's ability to push the device to new boundaries.

The Rabbit R1 made a huge splash at the beginning of the year, as a cute device, harnessing the power of AI and coming in at a relatively affordable price of just $200. Now that the device is starting to get into the hands of those that ordered it, it's being torn apart, with many believing that this device should just have been an app instead.

Now, this is something that can be debated one way or the other, but it looks like some folks are already tinkering with the hardware in new ways, taking it beyond its original intended purpose. X user @MarcelD505 has uploaded an image and video of the Rabbit R1 running a build of LineageOS (via 9to5Google).

This is just the beginning

Now, things like this can often be faked, but the user claims that this is not "a photoshop" and will publish a tutorial eventually on how to get this working on your own R1 device. Even if it was working, you wouldn't want to install this on your Rabbit R1, as it is just a GSI, so it's still in the very early stages.

When it comes to other details, the hardware seems to all be working, except for the camera, which is not currently able to rotate, so it's only capable of taking photos of the inner part of its housing. As for the specifications of the device, it looks to be running a MediaTek Helios P35 SoC that's paired with 4GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage.

Of course, you really can't expect mind-blowing hardware here, as it is a $200 device. But it will be interesting to see where this all leads. The Rabbit R1 doesn't look to have a bright future with its recent wave of negative press, but the community could really make this device one to keep, if someone is willing to push this device to new limits.

Thanks: Moshe