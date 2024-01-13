The Android Police podcast is back with a new episode with our own Will Sattelberg commanding the grounds in Las Vegas for CES plus Ara and editor Jules (hi) filling in for Daniel. Plenty of people were hopping around the convention halls for a Rabbit R1, some of them were hogging up space inside Google's Polestar, and only a select handful of tech media got to enjoy Nelly absolutely killing it for an hour inside a giant, empty arena. That's CES for you. We hope you'll be content with the AP account of it as told by our voices plagued by varying levels of sickness. Yes, I know mine's the worst.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

