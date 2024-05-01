Summary Rabbit R1 is a unique AI phone that reportedly runs Android 13 with a custom keyboard app.

The device's AI features and parts of its OS operate on the cloud, restricting functionality on emulators.

The uniqueness of this device highlights Android's flexibility as a platform that can extend beyond phones and tablets.

If you’ve been doing your best to stay on top of the latest developments in AI, you may have heard of the Rabbit R1. The device is technically categorized as a phone, but it looks far from similar to any of the flagship models you might see from Apple or Google. Instead, the Rabbit R1 is a tile-shaped device with a 360-rotating camera, scroll wheel, and modest screen – no obvious buttons, aside from a push-to-talk one on the side. The Rabbit R1 operates based on its large action model (LAM) and voice commands, but not much has been known about its full functionality – until now.

In a report for Android Authority, AOSP code expert Mishaal Rahman says that there is strong evidence that the Rabbit R1 is running Android under the hood. This comes after a teardown of the Rabbit R1 launcher APK, which was eventually found to be compatible with an Android phone – specifically a Pixel 6a. After it was installed, the Pixel was able to function as if it were a Rabbit R1.

Rahman has since reported that the Rabbit R1 is running Android 13 specifically, with a security patch level of March 2024. The code sleuth goes on to say that the device's preloaded keyboard app is actually a fork of the open source AnySoftKeyboard with a custom theme applied.

Rabbit R1 rallies against emulators

Since these rumors began circulating, Rabbit R1 has posted a response on Twitter. The update cited “unofficial Rabbit OS app/website emulators,” specifying that they do not function properly without access to its service. This is because the Rabbit R1’s LAM and OS run on its cloud – without being able to tap into these cloud endpoints, these emulators will not deliver the full Rabbit R1 experience.

In its update, the Rabbit R1 team also acknowledged the dangers of using bootlegged APKs and third-party apps. Google has made moves over the past year to protect Android users in this regard. For example, Google Play Protect now actively scans apps that are sideloaded onto your device to identify threats in real-time. Android Safe Browsing has also been developed to warn users of threats they may encounter while browsing online. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t proceed with caution, of course, but such measures can give you peace of mind.