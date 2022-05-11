It's no secret that most of us are addicted to The New York Times' word game, Wordle. Solving the daily 5-letter word gets our brain juices flowing, and plenty of conversations started, but then we find ourselves starving for more once the daily puzzle is solved. To quench that hunger, you could install some of the best alternatives to Wordle, but maybe you're in the market for a game similar to Wordle but more extensive and challenging. Look no further; Quordle is here. It's very similar to Wordle, except Quordle is bigger, more challenging, and, most importantly, will satiate your hunger for word puzzles.

Quordle was a project engineered by David Mah and later polished for quality by Freddie Meyer. A group of word game fans liked Dordle (a Wordle alternative) and aspired to create a more difficult Wordle spin-off (you're solving four 5-letter words at once). Now over two million users play daily, and this number seemingly keeps growing. If you're curious to see why Quordle is such a massive hit with Wordle fans, we've written a guide that illustrates precisely how to install and play Quordle on your Android device.

How to install Quordle on your Android device

To ensure you navigate to the official version of Quordle, we've added a direct link to Quordle's web page. Like any progressive web app, you can install this game through the Chrome browser, and it will function like a native Android app, similar to installing Wordle in our previous guide.

Open Google Chrome. Navigate to Quordle's homepage: https://www.quordle.com. Access the overflow menu to the right of the address bar by tapping on the three vertical dots. 2 Images Close Tap on Install app > Install. 2 Images Close Now Quordle app is added to your home screen, tap to launch the app. 2 Images Close

How to play Quordle

If you're already familiar with Wordle, it'll be easy to understand Quordle's ruleset. You have to guess four 5-letter words, and you're provided nine tries to solve all four. Each of the letters in the words you guess will count towards all 4-word puzzles. The best strategy is to uncover as much information as possible in the first few attempts, and then you can narrow down to the actual words later. The puzzle changes daily, and you'll get an opportunity to view and share your results, just like Wordle.

Navigate and open the Quordle shortcut you installed on your home screen. A 2x2 grid is displayed, leaving five empty boxes in each row. These boxes fill once you begin guessing words. To review the ruleset, tap on the circular question mark icon next to 'practice.' 2 Images Close Before jumping into the daily puzzle, tap on Practice. The 'Practice' mode simulates how a typical Quordle puzzle plays. Using your on-screen keyboard, type a 5-letter word guess and tap Enter. 2 Images Close Inputting a word will generate a letter color displayed in each word space. Like Wordle, yellow means the letter is in the wrong spot but in the word, green means the letter is in the correct spot, and gray illustrates the letter isn't in the word. A helpful feature unique to Quordle is how the letters on the keyboard visually reflect the letter's status on the grid; if one out of four words has 'C' in the correct spot, the 'C' key is quartered filled with green and behaves like a coordinate to a specific word's position. 2 Images Close Once you feel ready to tackle the daily puzzle, tap on Daily. Each word guess counts in this mode, and you only have nine tries to solve everything. You'll see 'Quordle Complete' at the top once you've finished the puzzle. The timer for when the next Quordle comes online is displayed under the completion message. Congratulations, you've solved the daily puzzle! 2 Images Close

How to share your results

After solving Quordle, you have the option to share your results online. Tap on Share, Share Image (Twitter), download button (to save an image), or Copy to Clipboard. Your results are displayed spoiler-free no matter which option you pick, so go wild. 2 Images Close

Note: By downloading the image, it'll automatically time stamp the date to your image — helpful for organizing your gallery.

Quordle's future

So far, the creators have no plans to monetize Quordle, which means everyone is free to play this word game to their heart's content. You may very well fall in love with this Wordle alternative once you've overcome the difficulty spike over the original. Don't miss out on playing Quordle; it could be the next word puzzle game to sweep the web.

