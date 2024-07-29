Summary Quick Share remains the best way to share files between Android and Windows for most users.

Workaround: Copy the Quick Share app folder from another Windows PC to install on CoPilot Plus ARM devices.

Google should fix the Quick Share installer for ARM devices, as more users transition to these devices.

While Microsoft is making it easier to send files between your Android and Windows devices, Google's Quick Share remains the best way to share files between them. The feature comes pre-installed on most Android devices, and Google offers a simple tool to install it on x64 Windows devices as well. However, if you have a new CoPilot Plus ARM PC, you might notice that the tool doesn't install on these devices. Thankfully, Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) has found a simple workaround to get it working.

Unlike other x86-64 programs, which can easily run on the new CoPilot Plus PCs thanks to the Prism emulation layer, Quick Share for Windows doesn't install on these devices at all. While the installer downloads on these PCs, it gives an error: "Update check error: update_client::ProtocolError::UPDATE_RESPONSE_NOT_FOUND" during installation. It turns out, copying the app from another Windows PC that already has it installed does the trick.

How to install Quick Share on Windows ARM CoPilot Plus PCs

The process to install Quick Share on CoPilot Plus PCs is indeed pretty simple. You'll need another Windows PC with the app installed. Then, you just need to copy the app’s folder from the other PC and paste it onto your ARM Windows PC. To do this, you'll need to go to the Windows (C:) folder and then select Program Files > Google > Nearby Share (it's still using the old name) and then copy the entire folder from there.

On your new PC, paste it into the Program Files directory, though you'll need administrator rights to perform this action. Alternatively, you can copy the folder to your desktop and create a shortcut of the Nearby Share executable file, named "nearby_share.exe," to the start menu or taskbar for easy access. According to Rahman, the app works fine this way, allowing you to send and receive files to other devices as intended. The transfer speeds are also fine, according to the report.

While this workaround works for now, Google should fix the installer for ARM devices. Even though the company may not plan to add native support for ARM right now, the emulation works fine, so it's really about fixing the installer. The company has already added native support for Google Chrome on ARM, and it's time to update other apps as well.

With the performance improvements and AI features of the new CoPilot Plus devices, many consumers will switch to such devices in the coming months and years. The ability to share files using Quick Share is something that nearly all users rely on and Google needs to fix this issue right away — although Microsoft is also getting better at it day by day.