Key Takeaways Google hopes to make Quick Share a more prominent feature of Android devices.

The latest Android 15 update brings a new Quick Share setup wizard for new device activations.

Quick Share aims to rival AirDrop, with Google pushing for seamless file transfers among Android users.

The first update to Android 15 is about to drop for most Android devices , and with it comes a new focus on Quick Share. The service has been around since 2020, but tucked away, out of sight and out of mind. Google wants to change that.

Google will be making Quick Share a more prominent feature in the next update (via Android Authority). Manufacturers will need to include a Quick Share tip page during device startup, so users get introduced to the file sharing solution. Google hopes to increase its usage and familiarity among Android users, rather than have them use third-party tools.

The new setup process will make Quick Share a part of everyday use

Quick Share is Google's answer to Apple's AirDrop and allows easy and seamless file transfers between connected devices. The new Android 15 setup process will allow users to configure the feature's visibility settings as they set up their new device. Users will be able to control who can send files to their device and customize other preferences.

Google also included an exception for some manufacturers who already have custom Quick Share implementation, like Samsung. This means Galaxy devices will show a modified version of the new setup page.

Quick Share as the future of Google's file sharing experience

Google clearly wants to make Quick Share an Android staple. The need for fast device-to-device file transfers is always around, and Quick Share is the answer. Android's built-in solution requires no downloads or sign-ups, and works with Chromebooks, Windows PCs, and other Android devices. Google's hope is that Quick Share becomes the go-to method for sharing files.

The new setup wizard could make Quick Share as ubiquitous as AirDrop. Anyone new to Android or out of the loop on all the tech news will get a lesson on using it. It's a subtle shift on Google's part, but it makes sense. AirDrop is one of those features that keep people on iPhones. The more people learn about Quick Share on the latest Pixels, the more likely they are to consider switching.