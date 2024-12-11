Summary Quick Share on Android can be inconsistent when displaying devices, but QR code support is now rolling out.

You can easily initiate file transfers by scanning a QR code, avoiding making your device visible or sharing contact information.

Google is gradually rolling out the QR code feature, making file transfers faster and more reliable on all Android devices soon.

Quick Share offers an AirDrop-like experience on Android, providing one of the easiest ways to wirelessly transfer files between devices. However, despite its convenience, Quick Share can sometimes fail to display the device you want to send files to, making the feature feel inconsistent. Thankfully, Google is now rolling out QR code support for Quick Share, which promises to make file transfers faster and more reliable.

Currently, using Quick Share requires making your phone visible if the receiving device isn't in your contacts. However, this can be inconvenient if you're wary of connecting to an unknown Wi-Fi network, sharing your contact information, or making your device visible to everyone. Thankfully, Quick Share is now rolling out support for QR codes, allowing you to simply scan the code on the receiving device to initiate the transfer easily.

This feature was first spotted in May 2024 and officially announced as part of the December 2024 Android Feature Bundle. And now, it seems the rollout has begun. Android expert Mishaal Rahman confirmed the feature is available on their OnePlus Open, though it hasn't appeared on our Pixel 9 Pro just yet. It appears to be a server-side rollout and should gradually become available on all Android devices soon.

Quick Share finally gets the QR code feature it always needed

The process works exactly as you'd expect. On the sending device, select the Quick Share option from the Share Sheet and tap Use QR code. Then, on the receiving device, scan the QR code using the camera app. The two devices will connect, and the transfer will begin. This is especially useful in situations where Quick Share stops working or fails to display devices in the list.

A similar feature is already available on Samsung Galaxy devices, but with the December 2024 Feature Bundle, Google is bringing this capability to all Android devices. Samsung's version of Quick Share also includes additional options, such as using Samsung Cloud to share files, though these remain exclusive to Galaxy devices for now.