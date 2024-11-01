Key Takeaways Google's unified Quick Share app might make its way to iOS and macOS.

While not explicitly stated, a comment found in Google's Nearby repository regarding a bug fix mentioned how it will benefit Quick Share users on iOS and macOS.

It is unclear if Google is actively working on expanding Quick Share to Apple devices, or if it is simply laying down the groundwork for a future expansion.

Google and Samsung's unified Quick Share has quickly become a popular alternative to traditional file sharing services. The tool can quickly transmit files using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with support for transmission over mobile data likely in the pipeline.

The application is available to use on Android devices, ChromeOS and Windows, with the latter recently receiving support for credential expiration, improved app animations, and a host of bug fixes. However, the most intriguing development might just be the app's potential platform barrier-breaking expansion.

In a report for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman suggests that Google might be working on bringing the Quick Share app to iOS and macOS, potentially making cross-platform transfers much simpler with native support.

Formerly known as Nearby Share, the Quick Share app uses Google's Nearby Connections peer-to-peer networking API to search, connect, and transmit data with nearby devices. The source code for Nearby Connections is visible on GitHub, and it includes all the recent updates made to it by Google. According to Rahman, a recent bug fix in the API gives us the biggest hint about the app's potential iOS expansion.

A comment on Google’s Nearby repository highlighted how the app retrieves device names specifically namedrops iOS and macOS. "If not logged in or account has not given name, use machine name instead. For iOS and macOS, the device name is already localized and generally works well for Quick Share purposes (i.e. "Niko's MacBook Pro"), so avoid using the non-localized account name and device type concatenation," reads the comment.

The app coming to iOS and macOS is just speculation for now

Source: GutHub

It's worth noting that the comment doesn't explicitly indicate that a Quick Share app for iOS and macOS is on the way, but it sure does spark speculation — considering that it essentially states that the bug fix will benefit Quick Share users on iOS and macOS. The targeted nature of the comment suggests a concrete plan to expand the app to Apple's devices, but it could also just be Google laying out the groundwork for an expansion some time in the future.

Expanding QuickShare to iOS and macOS, and potentially even iPadOS, makes sense, though it will likely only benefit those with their feet in both ecosystems. For transferring files or photos over to friends with an iPhone, messaging platforms like WhatsApp suffice, especially considering that the app now lets users set HD quality as the default for sending images and videos. Android smartphone users who also own a MacBook or an iPad (there are a few of us here at Android Police too) would likely be the primary, and niche, market for the app.

If the app does make its way to iOS, its reliability thanks to Google's name backing it up would likely make apps like SHAREit and other third-party file sharing apps lose market share. That is, however, if it can convince iOS users to adopt a new file-sharing solution.