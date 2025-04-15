Summary Quick Share now shows a preview of the file before the recipient accepts the transfer.

The update is rolling out via Google Play Services version 25.14 to Android devices.

This follows a February update that enabled file sharing over mobile data or Wi-Fi.

File sharing across Android devices has improved significantly over the past few years, mainly thanks to Quick Share. With Quick Share, Android has its own version of Apple's AirDrop, allowing users to send files, photos, or videos to other Android (and Windows) devices regardless of brand. Google regularly updates Quick Share with new features, and now the company is rolling out another small tweak to improve the user experience.