Google has had its eyes focused on cars for a while now, continuing development on phone-based solutions like Assistant Driving Mode and the in-dash version of Android Auto. Meanwhile, it's also continued to build Android Automotive, an entire operating system designed to integrate with every aspect of your vehicle. It's been a slow expansion, but with new partnerships between Qualcomm and various car companies, some major advancements are coming to the car company's next-gen electric vehicles.
As announced at CES 2022, the Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo's own upcoming electric SUV will be powered by Snapdragon's Cockpit platform. As described by Qualcomm, its vehicle-focused CPU enhances in-car experiences, ranging from navigation and audio to all instrument clusters and cameras. These systems all run on Android Auto — just as the Polestar 2 did — offering apps like Google Maps and Spotify to help improve your drive.
It's not the only partnership Qualcomm is touting at CES. Upcoming unspecified Honda vehicles planned for a late 2022 launch will utilize the 3rd-gen Cockpit platform. Likewise, although the company's press release doesn't call Android Automotive out by name, it does mention an "Android-powered infotainment system." Likewise, Renault Group will use Qualcomm's entire suite of Snapdragon-branded tools in its upcoming cars after previously launching its first Automotive-powered vehicle last fall.
Snapdragon Cockpit is part of the company's "Digital Chassis" platform, including driving assistance technology and, of course, in-car LTE and 5G connectivity. With pre-existing agreements with companies like GM and BMW already in place, Qualcomm's influence in the automotive marketplace is only set to grow throughout the next couple of years.
Delivering ‘the best possible connected home experience’ with faster uploads, less latency, and better battery saving measures