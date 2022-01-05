Google has had its eyes focused on cars for a while now, continuing development on phone-based solutions like Assistant Driving Mode and the in-dash version of Android Auto. Meanwhile, it's also continued to build Android Automotive, an entire operating system designed to integrate with every aspect of your vehicle. It's been a slow expansion, but with new partnerships between Qualcomm and various car companies, some major advancements are coming to the car company's next-gen electric vehicles.

As announced at CES 2022, the Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo's own upcoming electric SUV will be powered by Snapdragon's Cockpit platform. As described by Qualcomm, its vehicle-focused CPU enhances in-car experiences, ranging from navigation and audio to all instrument clusters and cameras. These systems all run on Android Auto — just as the Polestar 2 did — offering apps like Google Maps and Spotify to help improve your drive.

It's not the only partnership Qualcomm is touting at CES. Upcoming unspecified Honda vehicles planned for a late 2022 launch will utilize the 3rd-gen Cockpit platform. Likewise, although the company's press release doesn't call Android Automotive out by name, it does mention an "Android-powered infotainment system." Likewise, Renault Group will use Qualcomm's entire suite of Snapdragon-branded tools in its upcoming cars after previously launching its first Automotive-powered vehicle last fall.

Snapdragon Cockpit is part of the company's "Digital Chassis" platform, including driving assistance technology and, of course, in-car LTE and 5G connectivity. With pre-existing agreements with companies like GM and BMW already in place, Qualcomm's influence in the automotive marketplace is only set to grow throughout the next couple of years.

