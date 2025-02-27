Summary Samsung and Arm are working on 6G cellular tech, expected to have data speeds up to 1TB/s.

Now Qualcomm just announced it aims to standardize 6G in 2025, partly by incorporating more AI.

It has collaborated with Nokia Bell Labs and Rhode and Schwarz to accomplish its "6G vision".

6G is inevitable. Sooner or later, it will be the next big marketing term for at least a few generations of smartphones. Samsung and Arm have already announced that they're working on it, saying they'll deploy "parallel pocket processing" to handle the high data speeds — speculated to be around 1TB/s.

Now, Qualcomm has announced that it intends to standardize 6G cellular tech in 2025 (via 91mobiles). This is the semiconductor company's big, flashy MWC 2025 (Mobile World Congress) announcement that it will discuss in more detail at the conference.

Qualcomm also promised work on its FR3 band, which is essentially an inevitable side quest the company has to take, as the band will be used to power 6G tech. The San Diego-based company also wants to incorporate more AI than it currently does — again, kind of a prerequisite it has to fulfill to make sure its 6G works smoothly.

6G could be closer than you think

Qualcomm is actively prepping itself for 6G, which means it has to work on a bunch of various things at the same time. For instance, to fulfill what it's been calling the "6G vision," it is integrating more AI into networks and devices. The company is hopeful that its AI initiatives will contribute to bettering 5G Advanced, which is, as the name suggests, an enhanced version of 5G offering faster upload and download speeds. Qualcomm has partnered with Nokia Bell Labs and Rhode and Schwarz to accomplish its vision.

It also intends to improve its MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) systems, which would support the new, reworked FR3 band. The latter will allegedly offer a bandwidth of around 400MHz and be a crucial part of 6G by providing low latency, support for IoT devices, and fast data transfers.

We all know that 6G is bound to happen. But a lot of us may not have been expecting 2025 to be the year. John Smee, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm, says "2025 will be a momentous year, marking the official beginning of 6G standardization". Let's see if his promise is lived up to.