Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in November last year, with Chinese OEM Oppo wasting no time in announcing the first phone featuring the chip. However, Vivo was the first to market with Qualcomm's high-performance octa-core SoC. The chip maker has now set a date for its annual mobile SoC event — the Snapdragon Summit — with the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 potentially on the cards.

The company confirmed the event will take place in Maui, Hawaii, from October 24-26 through its official events page. Qualcomm revealed its last two flagship mobile SoCs (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2) in November 2021 and 2022, respectively. So it seems like there's a sense of urgency to pull back the release date by a few weeks this time around.

It's worth noting that Qualcomm doesn't specify (via 9to5Google) the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 by name, though it's pretty obvious what the company has on the agenda, given what we've seen from Snapdragon Summits in the past. It's too early to tell who will be the first to unveil and launch a phone featuring the new chipset, though we presume the likes of Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, and a few others are already preparing press releases bragging about getting first dibs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

As per leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, who has previously spilled the beans on Qualcomm's new chipset, the SoC will drop 32-bit support while gaining compatibility with Linux Kernel 6.1 on Android 14. Meanwhile, at least one of the eight CPU cores is rumored to be from the Hunter ELP X-series, she revealed, whereas the Adreno 750 could be the GPU of choice for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

There's no word on why Qualcomm wants to reveal the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 a month ahead of the predecessor's launch date. Perhaps the company wants to offer more time for smartphone makers to test and implement the new chip on their upcoming flagship devices.