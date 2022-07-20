We’re only gradually seeing the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset appear inside smartphones, yet our attention is already being diverted to the next-gen internals we’ll see in the top-end phones of 2023. Smartphone chipset maker Qualcomm has confirmed the dates for its next big launch event, and it’s likely to be where we see the introduction of the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We expect that to power some of the biggest flagship smartphones of next year, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and OnePlus 11.

The event is confirmed from November 15 to November 17 in Hawaii. These details come from a Save the Date notification on the company’s website. That’s remarkably early in the calendar as the company often hosts its event near the start of December. It’s unclear why the company has brought the event forward for 2022, but it may be to try and beat the competition from rivals such as MediaTek.

This date change hasn’t come as a massive surprise as the company accidentally leaked the dates of Snapdragon Summit back in June this year. This is the event’s first official confirmation, but it doesn’t note what products we’ll see introduced. Instead, it says, “Experience the next wave of tech at our biggest showcase of the year.” We’re predicting it’ll be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but there’s no guarantee it will appear.

Whatever the chip is called, it’s expected to be 4nm with the model number SM8550. Leaks have suggested it comes with four different CPU islands, making it far more complex than Qualcomm’s chipset for 2022. It’s expected to use a single Cortex-X3 core, a pair of A720s, a pair of A710 cores, and three A510s. That’ll make for eight cores in four clusters with a configuration of 1+2+2+3. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the 8+ Gen 1 both feature configurations of 1+3+4.