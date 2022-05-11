Barring Samsung and Huawei phones, chipsets in the Android world are virtually limited to one of two choices — Qualcomm or MediaTek — and the options only thin as you enter the flagship realm where the former enjoys near total domination. But the competition's been fast warming up with MediaTek's latest offerings giving the other chipmakers a run for their money. To one up that and quite possibly improve on the shortcomings of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm's been working on updating its flagship processor — and as a new leak now shows, we won't have to wait much longer to see it.

Digital Chat Station, part of the rumor mill on Chinese social site Weibo, claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, codenamed SM8475, may be announced as early as next Friday, May 20, and will likely be flanked by OEMs proudly announcing devices that will include said chip, including Motorola — its China-focused Edge X30 came out as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone.

Unlike the that very chip, which Samsung has been fabricating for Qualcomm, the Plus variant is most likely being manufactured by TSMC, reports GSMArena. Historically, though, Snapdragon's 'Plus' iterations don't have much of a difference in floorplans to their regular flagship chips and that should be the same going from Gen 1 to Gen 1 Plus, despite the manufacturer change. This means the SM8475's CPU unit should hold on to its one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510 cores, though the clock speeds should go up.

Separately, it's expected that Qualcomm will go public with the long-awaited Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip the week after next and will rely on Samsung to produce it on a 4nm die, the same as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

