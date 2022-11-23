Qualcomm recently announced the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for smartphones and tablets, and companies are already building their first phones using the hot new chip. With flagships covered, Qualcomm is pivoting its attention to slightly more affordable offerings. To that end, the company is unveiling its new Snapdragon 782G, the follow-up to the hugely popular Snapdragon 778G series that powered handsets like the Nothing Phone 1.

The new Snapdragon 782G packs an octa-core CPU with one high performance ARM Cortex-A78 core capped at 2.7GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores at 2.2GHz, and four efficiency oriented Cortex-A55 cores running at up to 1.9GHz. The chip is based on TSMC’s 6nm fabrication process, and includes an Adreno 642L GPU. Qualcomm says this configuration delivers an incremental 5% improvement in CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 778G+, while GPU performance could improve by as much as 10%.

The new SoC supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and is ready for connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E, mmWave, and sub-6 5G. Audio perks include compatibility with Qualcomm aptX and support for Bluetooth v5.2, and media junkies will appreciate HDR10+ video playback and HDR gaming with 10-bit color depth. Camera-related highlights of the Snapdragon 782G include support for up to 200MP sensors, 10-bit color depth, HDR HEIF photo capture, 4K HDR video recording at 30FPS (HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), and up to 240FPS slow-motion video recording at 720p. And with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support, you can keep all this hardware powered with ease.

With support for such high-end technologies and hardware now trickling down to mid-range smartphone SoCs, it should only be a matter of time before some incredible-value-for-your-money smartphones start lining store shelves. Qualcomm hasn't yet said when we could hope to get our hands on the first smartphone running a Snapdragon 782G. Hopefully, we see this chip power some of the best smartphones in the year to come.