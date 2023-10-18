Summary Qualcomm and Google are collaborating on a RISC-V Snapdragon Wear platform for Wear OS smartwatches, aiming to reduce time-to-market for OEMs and provide advanced features.

Google has been actively working to integrate RISC-V support into AOSP, but full integration is not yet achieved.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Google in the RISC-V ecosystem raises uncertainties, especially with ARM's evolving business model, as ARM is a major player in semiconductor design.

Open-source has long been touted as a revolution in the tech industry. Enter RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture that promotes innovation by allowing any entity to craft bespoke cores. This encourages an influx of players into the market, fostering innovation and competition, and ostensibly benefiting everyone from silicon vendors to the end consumers.

Such is the case with Qualcomm and Google, who recently made headlines by announcing their collaboration on a RISC-V Snapdragon Wear platform for Wear OS smartwatches. This partnership, set against the broader context of chipset architecture developments and evolving business models, could herald a new era for wearables.

Google's keen interest in RISC-V isn't new. The company has made it a high-priority architecture for Android, placing it on a pedestal akin to ARMv8. As Mishaal Rahman points out, Google's work towards integrating RISC-V support into AOSP is ongoing, with current developments including Cuttlefish virtual device and ART support. Although there's progress with the shell and command-line tools, full integration isn't realized yet.

Qualcomm's alliance with Google isn't a maiden voyage. As we covered previously, the search giant recently switched to a Snapdragon chip in its Pixel Watch 2, and many are crediting this move for the new model's improved battery life after the first-gen Pixel Watch used a Samsung Exynos SoC.

This new venture seeks to build upon their established camaraderie, aiming to reduce the time-to-market for OEMs. It promises advanced features, such as custom cores, improved power efficiency, and enhanced performance for Wear OS. However, past collaborations don't necessarily guarantee future successes. With the integration of the RISC-V architecture into the Wear OS ecosystem being a relatively uncharted territory, there's a realm of uncertainties that could play out.

An intriguing backdrop to this collaboration is that SoftBank-owned ARM, a major player in semiconductor design, has just completed its IPO. While gearing up to do so, ARM intends to completely revamp the licensing scheme for its architecture — an issue that shouldn't plague RISC-V thanks to its open source nature. Given ARM's dominance, its revenue restructuring could significantly impact the dynamics of the tech world. With Qualcomm traditionally being a licensee of ARM's designs, it'll be fascinating to see how its venture into the RISC-V ecosystem dovetails with ARM's evolving business model.

While Qualcomm and Google's collaboration on the RISC-V Wear OS platform promises a new horizon for wearables, it's vital to be pragmatic. Between Google's ongoing efforts to fully integrate RISC-V into AOSP, Qualcomm's broader strategy, and ARM's changing business dynamics, the outcome is nebulous.