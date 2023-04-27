Android's gaming experience improves every year, and the lineup of video games set to launch in 2023 could start pushing devices to their limit. While games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence look great from a graphics standpoint, they could run awkwardly on certain devices. To optimize mobile game performance, Qualcomm is readying its new feature called Snapdragon Game Super Resolution (GSR).

Snapdragon GSR wants to be the Nvidia DLSS equivalent on mobile devices. It uses a single render pass to upscale a game's resolution without sacrificing battery life. Prior to Snapdragon GSR, most upscaling techniques would require more passes for different processes like edge sharpening. The new feature aims to combine these processes into one, which Qualcomm claims should improve results and battery life while reducing latency and memory usage.

Snapdragon GSR can upscale 1080p mobile games to 4K and increase frame rate

Qualcomm claims this technology is the first of its kind and that it will be compatible with most GPUs, though it wouldn't specify which ones. Mobile gamers should expect to see improvements in visual fidelity, frame rate, battery consumption, and overall performance. The company also says it will be able to upscale 1080p games to 4K and increase the FPS on certain games from 30 to 60. We haven't been able to test these claims yet, however.

This new software feature is expected to launch on many different games later this year. Some that will supposedly take advantage of the Snapdragon GSR include the aforementioned Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, Return to Empire, and Farming Simulator 23 Mobile, among others.

It remains to be seen just how effective Qualcomm's new feature will be on Android games, but that doesn't mean current titles run badly. For those looking to expand the games they play on mobile, we compiled a list of our favorite Android games for a myriad of different genres.