Summary The Galaxy S24 series has been rumored to use a combination of Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos chips to power the devices, depending on model and region.

Qualcomm's CEO made comments during an earnings call that indirectly confirm a split, suggesting that Qualcomm expects to have a majority market share in the partnership with Samsung, but not total.

North American models of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to use a Snapdragon chip, but these devices would use an Exynos SoC everywhere else. All Galaxy S24 Ultra models, regardless of market, are rumored to use Snapdragon chips.

In October, we reported on the rumor that the Exynos-Snapdragon split among different models of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 was coming. This was all too familiar news for Samsung users, those of which had to deal with the Samsung Galaxy S22 days of the split. Depending on where you lived, you could only get either the Samsung-created Exynos 2200 as the SoC or the Qualcomm-created Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. After rumors swirled for months, Qualcomm indirectly gave us confirmation that the complex issue has returned with strength this time around.

According to Korean publication The Elec, during Qualcomm’s earnings call, its CEO, Cristiano Amon, said while talking about the company’s partnership with Samsung that Qualcomm “has the majority market share” and “expects it to take a majority share” (via 9to5Google). This could be semantics, but why would Amon hope simply for Qualcomm to simply have a “majority market share” when it previously had the entire Galaxy S23 market? Obviously, this isn’t direct, but deductive reasoning leads us to believe that the rumors about the impending Galaxy S24 chip split are true.

The Galaxy S23 never had this problem in the first place. After overheating issues with the Exynos models of the Galaxy S22 surfaced in practically every sold device, Samsung went back to the drawing board, even killing off the Exynos 2300 to work on the next version (2400), which leans heavily into AI. It may have fixed most of the 2200’s problems that plagued the Galaxy S22, so perhaps our worries will be forgotten in a year’s time.

If the Samsung Galaxy S24 is indeed going back to a combined usage of Exynos and Snapdragon chips, then it isn’t necessarily going to box out people who want a Snapdragon S24 but live in an Exynos part of the world. If the rumors are true, then the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with an Exynos chip in global markets but a Snapdragon chip in North America, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon chip across all markets. If someone wants to get a new Galaxy smartphone with the all-but-confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, then they certainly will be able to.

Over a year ago, we thought that the rumors of an all-Snapdragon Samsung lineup would continue far into the future, only strengthened by Samsung and Qualcomm extending and expanding their partnerships. It’s wild how things can change so quickly, as we first caught wind that Exynos might make a return with the Galaxy S24 back in the summer. Just recently, our own Zachary Kew-Deniss posed the question whether or not Samsung should fully return to Exynos chips in the pursuit of longer software support. To us, it all but depends on whether the Exynos 2400 is a hit. If it performs just as well as or better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does in Galaxy S24 devices, then we’ve got some exciting times ahead.