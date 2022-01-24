Over the weekend, Google fixed up issues with its QR code-reading capabilities in the Google Camera and Google Lens apps where URLs were misread for Android 12 users. But some of those errors exist and persist in Android 11 devices, too, and not just from Google.

According to German publication Heise, QR read errors also exist on Pixels with Android 11 and OnePlus devices with OxygenOS on Android 11 and 12. These sorts of misreads, as previously reported, are dictated by weird behaviors such as the random truncation of longer, newer top-level domains — think .beer turning into Belgium's .be — or breaking URLs with subdomains with www2.example.com becoming www.2.example.com.

But these devices — as well as Pixels with Android 12 via Google Camera, even after the recent patch — are also subject to misinterpreting information about calendar appointments. Scanned dates may be a month later than the actual date on the appointment. In cases of an appointment date where the following month does not have a 29th, 30th, or 31st day, the difference becomes 31 days. Furthermore, readers may also ignore the Z signifier on appointment times in the raw data which indicate UTC +0, rezoning them to the user's locality.

We've reached out to Google and OnePlus and hope to update this story with their responses.

8 tips to speed up your Android phone Give a new lease on life to an old device

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email