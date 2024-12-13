Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 series may not natively support Qi2 wireless charging but through a magnetic case.

First-party cases for the Galaxy S25 series may include a new Magnet case for wireless charging.

The base Galaxy S25 model is expected to stick with 128GB storage, while other models offer 256GB and higher storage options.

If rumors are accurate, we're just over a month away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and as expected, leaks are ramping up. Recently, we heard the Galaxy S25 could become the first Android flagship to feature Qi2 wireless charging. However, a new report claims this might not be supported natively — but rather through a magnetic case.

A report from SuomiMobilii, which is based on details accidentally published by a Finnish carrier, has listed several first-party cases for the Galaxy S25 series at launch. Samsung typically launches various cases alongside its flagship smartphones, but a noteworthy addition here is a new Magnet Case. This suggests the Galaxy S25 series may not officially support Qi2 wireless charging on its own, but could enable it (sort of) through this accessory.

This will be the first time Samsung will release a Magnet Case for its flagship Galaxy phones. Previously, the company warned that magnetic cases could interfere with the S Pen's functionality, but it seems Samsung has resolved this issue with the Galaxy S25 series. The Magnet Case will reportedly enable Qi2 wireless charging and allow compatibility with other MagSafe accessories.

Other Android brands, like OnePlus with the OnePlus 13 and OPPO with the Find X8 Pro, also rely on magnetic cases for similar capabilities, as their phones lack native Qi2 support.

The base Galaxy S25 model might stick with 128GB storage again

In addition to cases, the report also lists storage variants and color options for the Galaxy S25 series. Most of these details align with what we've heard before: the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly come in Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Blue/Black, and Titanium Jade Green, while the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25+ will be available in Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint, and Ice Blue colorways.

One notable detail is that the base Galaxy S25 may again start with 128GB of storage. While Samsung upgraded the base storage of the Galaxy S24+ to 256GB, it seems the standard Galaxy S25 will stick with 128GB, alongside an option for 256GB. The S25+ and S25 Ultra, on the other hand, will start at 256GB, with 512GB as a higher-tier option. The S25 Ultra will also include a 1TB variant, likely paired with 16GB of RAM, as previously leaked.