Qi2 is a new wireless charging standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It aims to fix the problems with the existing Qi wireless charging tech featured on the best 5G phones and smartwatches.

Qi2 (pronounced 'chee two') introduces a Magnetic Power Profile that helps devices align properly on the charging pad. If this sounds similar to the iPhone's MagSafe, that's because it is. Apple worked closely with the WPC to integrate its MagSafe technology into the new standard.

Qi2 also brings better power efficiency and faster charging speeds. Announced during CES 2023, Qi2-compatible phones are expected to reach the market by the 2023 holiday season. This guide covers what Qi2 wireless charging is, how it works, and how it compares to the existing standard.

What is Qi2 wireless charging, and how does it work?

Qi2 is the first major update to the leading wireless charging standard in over a decade. It replaces the Qi wireless charging standard introduced in 2008 and brings improvements that will make wireless charging faster and easier.

Right now, some devices support the Qi standard while others don't. And even those that do may not charge as fast as they could. But with Qi2, WPC wants to unify the industry under one global standard, getting rid of any confusion and simplifying the category for consumers and retailers.

Qi2 brings consumer clarity and solves one of the biggest challenges with wireless charging — alignment. Wireless charging works best when the transmitter (the charger) and the receiver (the phone or accessory) are perfectly aligned. However, with the existing technology, this has been virtually impossible.

Apple managed to get around this problem on its products with its MagSafe technology, which uses magnets to ensure perfect alignment. However, Android devices have not had this luxury and have relied on charging pads with multiple coils to make alignment easier.

Enter Qi2, which brings essentially the same wireless charging technology to Android devices and non-Apple accessories. It features a magnetic power profile, which is based on Apple's MagSafe technology. The magnets ensure the coils in the charger and phone are perfectly aligned, which results in a consistent charge and reduces the chances of your phone getting knocked off the charger.

Why is Qi2 wireless charging better than Qi?

The magnet power profile makes Qi2 wireless charging convenient and consistent, but there's more to it. The new wireless charging standard is better than the existing Qi charging standard. Below are the key improvements.

Qi2 is less destructive to your phone

Qi wireless charging leads to imperfect alignment between the charging pad and your device, resulting in energy loss. This lost energy is converted into heat, which can damage your device's battery over time (via MakeUseOf). Qi2, on the other hand, uses magnets to ensure precise alignment between the charging pad and your device. This reduces energy wastage, making the charging process efficient. It also helps maintain the long-term health of your device's battery.

It brings faster charging

Less energy loss means more of it is used to juice up your smartphone's battery. Paul Golden, marketing director for WPC, confirmed that although Qi2 will initially support charging speeds of up to 15W, the same as Qi, the consortium will begin working on a higher wattage, faster-charging version of the spec once the standard is finalized.

While Qi2 wireless charging is expected to be faster than Qi, it won't be the fastest tech. Chinese OEMs have been hard at work pushing charging speeds to the limit with their proprietary charging solutions. For example, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra supports up to 50W wireless charging.

Qi2 will lead to a new range of Snap-on accessories

MagSafe made it possible for a variety of accessories to be created for iPhones. The magnetic attachment point is designed to work with stands and kickstands, wallets, power banks, car mounts, and more. Qi2 could make these accessories available for Android devices and lead to a bigger magnetized smartphone accessory craze than MagSafe has ever created.

It is also future-proof

The current Qi wireless charging standard requires the charger and the device to be placed perfectly on top of each other, which can be difficult with non-flat devices like AR/VR headsets. Qi2 with a magnetic power profile will make it easier to charge non-flat devices, bringing wireless charging to gadgets of the future. Qi2 will initially target phones and wireless earbuds (via Android Authority), but it is designed to be backward compatible with Qi, so any Qi-compatible device will also be Qi2-compatible.

When will Qi2 Android phones and accessories arrive?

Qi2 wireless charging was unveiled earlier this year, but IFA 2023 was when Qi2-activated products started appearing. Anker took the stage at the Berlin-based event to showcase its Qi2-certified products, and Belkin and Mophie followed suit.

Anker launched its new Qi2-based MagGo series, which features power banks, wireless chargers, and charging stations that charge at 15W speed. Belkin announced three charging pads, including a three-in-one station for two devices and an Apple Watch. Mophie also joined in with its Qi2-verified charging stands and car mounts. Although these accessories are designed for iPhones, future Qi2-certified Android phones may also support them.

WPC writes on its website that the first Qi2-activated Android phones are expected to reach the market in the fourth quarter of 2023. But since there aren't many major phone launches left this year, with the Google Pixel 8 series being the only major one, it looks like we'll have to wait until next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series could be the first to bring Qi2 wireless charging to the U.S., as the Pixel 8 lineup reportedly won't have it. Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi and Oppo might beat Samsung to it for the rest of the world.

Understand the latest wireless charging tech in town

Qi2 could make wireless charging more convenient and reliable. Android smartphones that may support Qi2 wireless charging may be able to charge faster and maintain their battery health. However, there are also things you can do to keep your phone's battery in top shape. Use dark mode and power saving mode, and uninstall apps you don't use to extend battery life on your Samsung phone and other devices.