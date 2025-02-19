The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is one of the most underwhelming launches from Samsung we've seen in some time. While the Galaxy S25 has premium hardware, top-of-the-range performance, and good cameras, the S24 Ultra is still a contender for the best Galaxy Ultra phone in 2025. One of the most disappointing features of the Galaxy S25 phones is the "Qi-2 Ready" label. While we knew this feature wasn't what we wanted, it looks like Samsung wasn't willing to put in the effort to support the new wireless charging standard after launch.

What does Qi2 Ready mean?

It's confusing everyone

Image from ESR

Even if you own a Galaxy S25 device, we won't blame you if you don't know what Qi2 Ready means. Our full breakdown of how Qi2 wireless charging works will give you the complete story, but here's a quick refresher.

Qi2 is a magnetic wireless charging standard. Phones that support Qi2 contain a ring of magnets that line up with Qi2-compatible wireless chargers. The magnets on your phone and charger align, which chargers your phone more efficiently than a Qi wireless charger. The most noticeable featureof Qi2 phones is that you don't need a case to attach your phone to a magnetic charger.

Apple has offered magnetic charging on iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, but Android has lagged behind. You cannot attach any Android phone to a magnetic charger without a case.

Qi2 Ready does not mean that the Galaxy S25 phones are Qi2 compatible. Instead, Qi2 Ready applies to smartphones and cases that "deliver the full Qi2 user experience when paired together in approved combinations." The problem lies within this sentence. "approved combinations," means you have to use a Qi2 Ready case with your Qi2 Ready smartphone to reap the benefits of Qi2 charging. Frustrating, right?

Samsung, in all its wisdom, anticipated this and launched its own range of Qi2 Ready cases for the Galaxy S25 series. Unfortunately, they're not very good. And when many third-party case manufacturers are not bothering to make their cases Qi2 Ready in the first place, we have to question what on earth the point of this all is when the results seem to just frustrate customers

Samsung's Qi2 Ready cases are a disaster

Shoddy construction and weak magnets

Source: Samsung

One reviewer of Samsung's Magnet Clear Case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra stated that "the power button came off on the second day." They weren't alone; multiple other reviewers complained of the case's shoddy construction. But poor construction isn't the biggest problem with the case. Reviewers described the magnets as "weak" and said their phones slid off magnetic mounts with the slightest nudge.

Normally I wouldn't take the time to pick apart reviews of Samsung's first-party cases, but it's remarkable how bad these cases are, especially when they should promote the biggest change in Android wireless charging since Qi.

Samsung's Magnet Clear Case was likely many people's first taste of the Qi2 Ready experience, as the case was available for 50% off with purchases of the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra. The negative feedback is therefore more frustrating than usual as it demonstrates just how pointless this rollout of Qi2 Ready is.

Alternatives are there, but they can only add to the confusion

You'll have to hunt for Qi2 Ready cases

Source: Encased

Of course, Samsung's cases have always provided basic protection. If you wanted a proper case, you would want to look at third-party manufacturers. However, many of these companies aren't producing Qi2 Ready cases

While our top pick for the best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases, the Spigen Nano Pop, is Qi2 Ready, few others are. Some of the biggest names in case manufacturing, like Mous, dbrand, and Ringke do not show the Qi2 Ready label but still offer magnetic charging compatibility.

If you want a Qi2 Ready case, you're limited to a few options, but the problem is bigger than that. It's clear that major case manufacturers don't think Qi2 Ready is worth making accessories for, and have stuck to the same magnetic charging they've used for previous cases.

We're not saying you shouldn't buy these cases if magnetic charging is a priority, they're high quality and worth your money. But it turns the magnetic charging world into a confusing mess of standards.

Phone cases are variously described as being "MagSafe compatible," "Qi compatible," "Qi2 Ready", or "compatible with magnetic charging accessories." Identifying which cases offer the latest in wireless charging standards is challenging, as many don't bother with the Qi2 Ready label. I suspect that many of these accessories are Qi2 Ready, but the manufacturers have stuck with the MagSafe label because people actually know what that means

Another reason to skip the Galaxy S25 Ultra

So Qi2 Ready is not only a fairly pointless standard, but first-party Qi2 Ready accessories are not worth your money, and third parties just aren't bothering to adopt it yet. Wireless charging standards are more confusing than ever, and true Qi2 support is still not here for Android. The result of all this is that Samsung has promoted a wireless charging standard that it can't support and doesn't add anything to the Android experience. Maybe the S26 series will show us that Samsung cares, but we don't hold out much hope.