Newly adopted standards can get tricky, especially after spending years evolving toward industry-wide acceptance. Months ago, those growing pains spawned a worrying rumor that Qi2-certified phones might not necessarily have magnets built in. Considering the onerous labeling of USB speeds, though, experts and enthusiasts across the market found it pretty easy to believe.

Nobody likes being confused, least of all the reporters at Android Police. So we dug through technical documentation and speculated cautiously for weeks before going straight to the source. Happily, the folks at the Wireless Power Consortium responsible for Qi2 charger specifications, roadmaps, and ratification came back with good news: If a phone says Qi2, it has magnets in it, and that's that (Source).

Qi2 and the law of attraction

BPP, EPP, MPP, what is Qi? You tell me

Reassurance that Qi2 phones will support the vast range of magnetic accessories is enough of a relief in itself. Android users have looked across the aisle for too long as iPhones take advantage of the easiest stand and wireless charging attachment ever. But we can't stop there when there are more facts to be straightened out.

As the WPC representative referenced on X/Twitter, three Qi charging profiles exist: Basic Power Profile (BPP) indicates 5W charging, and Extended Power Profile (EPP) up to 15W charging, but neither requires magnets. Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) is the keystone of the second-generation protocol. As the WPC worded it, "A phone carrying the Qi2 logo is using the Qi v2.0 specification and Magnetic Power Profile or MPP. So, yes, if it says Qi2 it must have magnets."

We're grateful our friends at the Consortium were able to sort it out so quickly and clearly. Maybe I should have asked sooner. Regardless, we can all breathe easy and go back to fretting about when a major manufacturer will actually decide to implement Qi2 charging within in an Android phone. So far, the HMD Skyline has it, and that's all. The Skyline's a fine device, but we'd like a little more consumer choice.

Look out, Made For iPhone chargers, the Androids are coming

An 8mm-wide ring of magnets with an outer diameter of 54mm is not very bulky.

This is a good opportunity for insiders, reporters, and observers alike to put pressure on manufacturers for the features we want. Neodymium magnets are strong. Compared to the induction coil wireless charging already requires, the actual magnetic ring enabling the connection takes up little space. The above figure illustrates the specified magnetic ring width. The neodymium's thickness varies between phones and cases based on their materials and size, but according to numerous DIY MagSafe enthusiasts (because of course that's a thing), they should never measure over about 2mm.

All this is just to point out one thing: size and weight aren't stopping Android manufacturers from adopting Qi2. Maybe there's some magnetic interference involved, like what happens with the Galaxy S Pen's EMR technology. But that's a rare digitizer.

Today we issue a call to action. Android users of all brands and creeds call upon manufacturers to instill the necessary flux density in their wireless charging-enabled devices. We want to use all those fancy stands, too.