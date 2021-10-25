You have plenty of smartphone choices these days, but only one company seems to really be focusing on the "phone" part of the word. Google recently announced several new tools to improve how calls work on its latest devices, but there's still nothing out there that tops Call Screening. If you've been waiting for the feature to arrive in regions outside Canada, Japan, and the US, you're in luck.

Call Screening has been spotted in the UK, as tipped off to us by Artem Dorosh on Twitter. It's been a long time coming; despite being on all Pixel devices from the first-gen models onward, Google has limited the feature to just three countries. Automatic Call Screening is even more restricted, with its robocall superpowers kept to just the United States.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this update is bringing the automated version across the pond, so you'll still need to tap a button on the screen during an incoming call to use it. Thankfully, manually screening calls with Assistant is an incredibly helpful tool, one that should make its way into the hands of as many users as possible.

Google has yet to update its support page for the feature, which could mean it's only just starting a limited release before a broader launch in the coming weeks. Our own UK-based AP writers have yet to see it launch on their respective Pixel devices, but with the launch of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro this week, it could be timed perfectly with some new hardware.

