PUBG: New State's February patch is out today, bringing with it a bunch of new content and improvements, including a new deathmatch mode along with three new weapons, two new weapon customizations, a co-op revive/recruit function, a gift system for the in-game store, all while kicking off Survivor Pass Vol. 4. Of course, a litany of balance changes are here, including QoL improvements, bug fixes, gameplay updates, and performance optimization, rounding out this month's patch for PUBG: New State.

The most prominent addition in today's update is the new 4v4 deathmatch mode called Round Deathmatch. Two teams get to battle it out on the new Arena map, and the first team to win four of seven matches wins the whole enchilada.

Beyond the new deathmatch mode, players can expect improvements for Team Deathmatch. The Station map has been revamped to offer more space, and the interface for Team Deathmatch has been revamped as well. New weapons are also in the mix, including the MP5K, Crossbow, and DSR-1.

Co-op now offers a new revive/recruit mechanic, where up to three team members can revive teammates or recruit from downed competitors. The more people reviving and recruiting at the same time, the faster it will go.

Of course, what's a new patch without a new Survivor Pass? Today also marks the launch of Survivor Pass Vol. 4, where players can complete story missions to earn costumes and character skins. Those who pay for the Premium Pass will earn even more rewards.

Even with all this content, there's still more to cover, like the new gifting system for the in-game store, or all of the improvements that have come with today's update, like improved enemy marking, QoL improvements that fix duplicate items, an optimization to address random FPS drops, and of course a plethora of bug fixes. After all, PUBG: New State is still the new kid on the block, which means fixes and improvements will keep rolling in until things even out. Still, it's great to see Krafton being proactive with its game, so here's hoping these hefty updates continue to improve PUBG: New State.

