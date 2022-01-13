PUBG: New State is the new kid on the block. It's extremely similar to PUBG Mobile, but it offers a futuristic theme with improved graphics, amongst many other improvements. Well, even though you'd think Krafton would want to differentiate itself from Tencent's game, the latest patch for New State is rolling out today, a day after PUBG Mobile received its own update. Despite the confusing update cycles for both games, New State indeed offers a host of improvements and content with January's 0.9.23 patch. The most significant addition is the new Battle Royale: Extreme mode, which lasts 20 minutes, but fans can also expect a new weapon, new gun customizations, and new actions/animations. Plus, the latest Survival Pass (Vol.3) is now live.

The trailer above offers an overview of the patch notes for the January update. This patch kicks off the first season for New State, and it also ushers in a new Extreme mode, where 64 players will duke it out over 20 minutes to earn some sweet, sweet rewards (BP, Chicken Medals, and Tier Points). Beyond the new Extreme mode, players can expect the newly-added P90 to spawn in Care Packages. A second customization slot for the DP-28 has also been added, along with a lightweight stock for the Beryl M762.

New actions and animations have also made the cut, where you can now perform a roll to break a fall, something that can also be utilized when jumping out of a moving vehicle. Getting up from the prone position has also been improved, where you'll start sprinting as you lift to your feet.

Oh, and since the first season for PUBG: New State starts today, so too does the latest Survival Pass (Vol.3), and players can earn a Ben Brown costume by completing the story mission. Those who upgrade to the premium pass will be able to earn the Crystal Kingdom costume.

Of course, since PUBG: New State is relatively new, there's a plethora of balance bug fixes that polish things like maps, guns, sounds, and controls. And if you'd like to take a look at the full changelog to get an idea of the number of fixes available, you can jump on over to the New State patch notes for the full changelog (it's just too large to paste here, it's that big).

All in all, today's patch for PUBG: New State is a beefy one. There's new content to explore with the new mode and gun in the mix, and Krafton has clearly been busy cleaning up the game in time for its first season, as the number of fixes and QoL improvements are plentiful, which is great to see since the first month was a little rough. So if you're eager to take a look at what's new in PUBG: New State or simply want to take the game for a spin, you can grab the install/update from the Play Store widget below.

