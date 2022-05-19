PUBG: New State has been on a roll since its release offering monthly updates, and today marks the launch of New State's May patch. Fans can expect the new Round Deathmatch map Underbridge, along with a level system added to Deathmatch. Fresh weapons and customizations are also in the mix, with control improvements that offer new in-game settings. Of course, Season 3 is here bringing new rewards. So strap in; it's time to dig through May's patch notes.

The above video details precisely what's new with patch 0.9.32, showing off the new Round Deathmatch map Underbridge. The video also illustrates the new progression system in Deathmatch, where you can increase your combat level. Of course, the video details every single notable change in the game this patch, making note of the new weapons like the M110A1, the additional control updates and settings, and the rewards in season 3, like the reward skins for AWM and Vector.

WHAT'S NEW New Round Deathmatch Map: Underbridge

New Combat Level System

New Weapon (M110A1) and Weapon Customizations

New Piggyback Carry Feature

Clan and Community System Updates

As you can see, the Play Store changelog offers a quick synopsis of PUBG: New State's May update, but if you don't want to watch the video above, or if you're looking for the full changelog, you can find it on the official PUBG: New State website, along with a secondary blog post that covers a few of the known issues introduced in this patch, like a control sensitivity issue along with a problem where players can't acquire the tier rewards for Conqueror.

All in all, the new Round Deathmatch map is a welcome addition, and I'm sure players will be happy to see a fresh round of improvements to the game's controls. So if you're eager to see for yourself what's new this season now that patch 0.9.32 is here, you can grab the install/update through the Play Store widget below.

