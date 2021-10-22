PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton back in February, and it isn't a replacement for PUBG: Mobile. It's actually something new that will exist alongside the old game. Of course, New State offers the same style of gameplay since it's a also battle royale title, but it will bring new graphics, new content, a new anti-cheat system, along with new locales set in the future. Until today, it was unknown when the New State would be officially released, but thanks to a fresh announcement from Krafton (along with a lengthy media shocase video, which can be viewed after the break), we now know PUBG: New State will land on Android and iOS on November 11th, across 200 countries. In anticipation of this launch, there's a final playtest scheduled for October 29th through the 30th that will be available in 28 countries.

The media showcase video directly above offers an overview of PUBG: New State, its features, services, and anti-cheat system. It's about 50-minutes long, and it's subtitled since this event was filmed in Korea. There's a lot of fluff and boasting, but there's also some useful info in there that I'm sure fans will appreciate, such as a renewed focus on content updates, balance, and fan communication.

PUBG: New State will see a global launch on November 11th, with four unique maps, including Troi and Erangel. Weapon customization is in the mix, along with the new addition of drones and a store to purchase them. If you'd like to take a look at some alpha gameplay, I recorded an hour's worth back in June. It is a free-to-play game, and plenty of in-app purchases are expected. Still, New State has already amassed 50-million pre-registrations across Android and iOS, which means there are plenty of eager fans out there waiting to play.

Of course, if you're one of those eager fans ready to take PUBG: New State for a spin, you can still pre-register on the Play Store listing so that you'll receive an alert when the game goes live on November 11th. And if you happen to live in Asia or the Middle East, you'll also be throwing your hat in the ring to take part in the last technical test planned for October 29th through the 30th. So feel free to click on the Play Store widget below to make sure you're registered.

