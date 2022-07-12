It's been two months since PUBG Mobile 2.0 dropped this past May, and even though today is filled with news about Prime Day, LightSpeed & Quantum Studio is full speed ahead with today's update announcement. Fans can expect a new themed mode with the return of the quicksand statue Pharaoh, plus there's a global virtual concert that will run from the 22nd to the 24th, starring the K-pop band Blackpink. So if you have eagerly awaited PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.1 starts rolling out today.

Clearly, the focus of PUBG Mobile 2.1 is the arrival of Ancient Secret, signaling the return of the quicksand statue Pharaoh, who guards an area filled with precious loot. This loot-filled zone appears to be carried on the back of a Sand Giant traversing the in-game world, so you'll have to keep your eye on the map to reach the Ancient Secret, which is apparently activated by entering Emperor Temple.

Beyond the new themed mode to explore, a virtual concert with the K-pop band Blackpink is scheduled for July 22nd to the 24th, with an encore event planned for July 29th to the 31st.

Of course, what's a fresh game update without a few new features? The in-game chat has been polished to offer one-tap voice chat with friends to simplify the process of inviting guests to your chat room. Cheer Park has also seen some improvements, with more shooting range training options in the mix, along with improved pack size.

A new update also signals a new season is incoming, and so Royal Pass 13, Exo-Genesis, begins on July 19th. As expected, new rewards will be available to unlock, like an RP-exclusive Wingman finish.

So if you're eager to see what's new with PUBG Mobile 2.1, the update starts rolling out today. Make sure to keep an eye on the Play store in your region to ensure you can jump in the second 2.1 goes live. For now, it would appear that the US is still on patch 2.0, but since the update started rolling out last night across the globe, those in the US shouldn't have long to wait.