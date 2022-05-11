It's been two months since the last update for PUBG Mobile, and so it's time again for some fresh content to land as the game enters into its 2.0 release. As of this morning, PUBG Mobile's 2.0 update will start rolling out to players, bringing with it the Official Livik map (freshly out of beta), along with some new weapons, a new vehicle, and classic map improvements. Of course, a new season will be starting soon, ushering in Royale Pass Month 11, otherwise known as Hidden Hunters. So let's dig in and see what's new.

The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of PUBG Mobile 2.0 in action, with a preview of the new Official Livik map, while also teasing a glimpse of an Evangelion crossover (which is oddly not mentioned in the game's 2.0 update announcement). Beyond the new map and tie-in event, players can expect Livik-exclusive crates that contain upgrades for five different weapons (AKM, M416, P90, MK12, and M24). A new vehicle is also in the mix, the UTV (available in Aftermath).

Fans can also expect plenty of improvements, like strengthened shotguns, and on the social side of things, there's a mini soccer field available in Cheer Park.

As for the new season, Cycle 2 Season 6 starts on May 19th and ends on July 18th. Season awards include C2S6 Glasses, C2S6 Set, C2S6 Parachute, C2S6 - QBU, C2S6 Mask, and C2S6 Cover. Royale Pass Month 11: Hidden Hunters will offer extra awards, like Favorites Crates and RP perk events.

So there you have it. PUBG Mobile is now on version 2.0 with the latest update that dropped early this morning, bringing a fresh map, vehicle, and weapons. So if you'd like to take a look to see what's new, you can grab the install/update from the Play Store widget below.

