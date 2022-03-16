It would appear that PUBG Mobile updates are now on a two-month cadence, with the 1.8 update landing this past January. Well, March marks two months, and on top of that, this month is actually the fourth anniversary of the game, which means it's time for a Vibrant Anniversary event, which coincidentally gives the game a Fortnite vibe. Today's update also brings with it colorful bicycles, new camps, and plenty of improvements, rounding out PUBG Mobile's 1.9 update.

The star of the show is the addition of the Vibrant Anniversary, which awards players perks when coloring statues with four different colored balls. There's also the vibrant aerial battleground, where your headcover will grow larger each time an enemy hits you, but this is only available for the first 5-minutes of a match, which means everyone will rush to this area to duke it out as heads grow until they float in the sky. Of course, all of this extra color in the game makes for a familiar look if you've ever played Fortnite.

Another new addition is the folding mountain bike, a colorful anniversary vehicle. Unlike other vehicles, the bike can't be destroyed, and since it's a bike, it's relatively silent, making it the perfect vehicle for sneaking.

New camps are also in the mix, ranging from large-scale resource camps to small-scale resource camps, military-themed camps, and a firearms depot. A slew of improvements is also here, with Classic mode improvements and map improvements, along with improvements to the game's mechanic, controls, settings, and the Aftermath map.

Of course, like all PUBG Mobile updates, not everything will be available today, where Royale Arena: Assault (a random area that will become a 4v4 combat zone) will be available on April 7th, with Metro Royale: Reunion (bringing balance adjustments to the mode) will be available starting March 28th. And of course, today's update is a signal a new season is coming, and so Cycle 2 Season 5 begins on March 22nd.

So there you have it, PUBG Mobile's latest update is here, offering a bunch of colorful events in celebration of the game's 4th anniversary, offering a vibe that could be easily compared to Fortnite's colorful graphics. Of course, what's detailed in this article is only the tip of the iceberg, so if you're looking for the full changelog, you can find it on PUBG Mobile's official website. More or less, new content is here, with a boatload of balances and fixes, not to mention a looming season starting soon. So if you're eager to see what's new, you can install/update the game through the Play Store widget below.

