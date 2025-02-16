The OG Pebble watch set the standard for a generation of smartwatches. Pebble’s simple but effective interface, long battery life, and sunlight-readable e-ink display still haven’t been matched for the most part. It’s no surprise that Pebble enthusiasts cling to their devices, and an extraordinary amount of effort has been put into keeping these watches running despite official support being discontinued years ago.

Now that the Pebble operating system has been open sourced by Google, and the original creator, Eric Migicovsky, is bringing back the Pebble Watch, the community is excited about its prospects. While Migicovsky stated that the upcoming wearable will be similar to the original Pebble, here are five things I’d like to see in upcoming Pebble hardware.

5 Advanced health and fitness tracking

Heart rate tracking with a dash of GPS