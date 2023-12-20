Hey, all you former Stadia players, those of you who've picked up one of the beautiful controllers now have an additional year to update them to Bluetooth mode to ensure they don't wind up as e-waste. When Stadia was shuttered earlier this year, Google announced that users would have until December 31, 2023, to convert their controller from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth mode. As spotted by @wario64 on Threads, it seems Google has changed its mind and has given users until December 31, 2024, to make the switch.

Source: Stadia

Personally, I was a dedicated fan of Stadia and recently discussed my thoughts on the service a year after it shut down. One of my favorite things about Stadia was the dedicated controller, which was both functional and aesthetically pleasing. It feels nice in the hand, the buttons offer a nice clickiness, and the triggers are pleasantly dampened. I pre-ordered the service and bought a Founder's Edition, so I had the special Night Blue controller color, but I also enjoyed the look of the Wasabi Green controller. Google nailed the aesthetics, that's for sure.

When the Stadia was still alive and kicking, the controller only worked best when playing Stadia by connecting to Wi-Fi, even though Bluetooth hardware was integrated into the device, you couldn't use it. Sure, you could always connect the USB-C cord, but wireless is clearly the way to go when gaming. Luckily, before Stadia shut down, Google gave the controller a new lease on life by offering a tool that enabled its Bluetooth capability, thus opening the hardware for use beyond Stadia.

By enabling Bluetooth mode, you can use the controller over Bluetooth with computers and smartphones. Without this upgrade, Stadia controllers would have become a glorified paperweight if you didn't want to connect them over USB-C. By enabling Bluetooth mode on Stadia controllers, Google has helped reduce the amount of e-waste from its failed gaming service. To use your Stadia controllers to play one of several great Stadia alternatives, make sure to upgrade it to Bluetooth mode by December 31, 2024.

Here's a handy guide that details exactly how to update the Stadia controller to add functional Bluetooth support.