Summary Gmail is rolling out new security measures that verify sessions for sensitive actions, such as creating filters or toggling IMAP access.

If a session is deemed risky, you will receive a prompt to verify the change using a two-factor authentication code or confirm on a trusted device.

The feature is rolling out to all Google Workspace and Gmail users.

Given how scammers and phishing campaigns have gotten smarter and more sophisticated, it is important to have all possible security measures enabled for your precious Gmail account. If not already, you must enable two-factor authentication as an additional layer of security. But there's always a possibility of a scammer accessing your Gmail account from a PC you previously used to set up mail forwarding or enable IMAP access silently. To avoid this from happening, Google is rolling out new security measures for sensitive actions in Gmail.

Going forward, Gmail will verify the session used for creating, making, or editing new filters, adding a forwarding address, and toggling IMAP access. If the session is deemed risky, you'll get a "Verify it's you" prompt. You must use a two-factor authentication code or confirm the prompt on a trusted device to verify that you are making the change.

In case the verification fails, Google will send a "Critical security alert" notification on your trusted devices. If you are not making the change, tap the No, secure account option in the security alert to safeguard your account.

In its announcement on the Workspace blog, Google says the new security measure for sensitive actions is rolling out to all Workspace and personal Google accounts. The rollout will be complete within the next couple of weeks.

This is just one of the many security measures Google has rolled out in recent months to keep your account safe. In May 2023, the company introduced dark web monitoring for your Gmail ID and an updated Safe Browsing API to detect and warn you about malicious websites if you were about to visit one.