At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The listing, spotted by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro (via Google News), shows off the Pixel Tablet in black, which does a better job of masking the front bezels than the white version Google has exclusively shown so far. The accompanying charging dock is in a white shade, with its rear housing a mesh-like design which should enhance the speaker output. One of the photos shows the tablet's home screen featuring a tablet-optimized version of the Pixel Launcher and the At a Glance widget. Another photo confirms the tablet will come with up to 256GB of storage, something which a leak previously suggested.

While not clear from the photos, the charging-cum-speaker dock will seemingly use a barrel connector and come with a 30W power adapter that Google bundles with the Nest Hub Max. Google could also launch a first-party stylus based on the USI 2.0 technology for the Pixel Tablet, but it is nowhere to be seen in the Facebook Marketplace listing.

It is hard to make out other details about the Pixel Tablet from the images posted in the listing. As previously detailed by Google, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the Tensor G2, the same chip found inside the Google Pixel 7 series. Leaks indicate it will house a 10.95-inch display and support Wi-Fi 6.

This is not the first time a Google product was listed on Facebook Marketplace months before its launch, but even then, a listing like this must be taken with a grain of salt. Expect more details about the Pixel Tablet to emerge in the coming days.