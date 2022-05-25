The popular encrypted, privacy-focused email service, Proton Mail, has been around for years now. With growth, we've seen the company expand that offering into multiple other services, like Proton VPN and Proton Calendar. Now, the company is taking them all full circle with its latest unification efforts, which will see all Proton services, including Proton Mail, brought together under one single umbrella.

Founder and CEO of Proton Andy Yen shares that Proton Mail will now be found alongside all other Proton ventures on a new website, proton.me, which will act as a centralized hub. Users will have one single account for all of Proton's services, including Proton Mail, Proton VPN, and Proton Drive. Think of this as how Google's services work — a single account can be used for every one, and they can all be accessed from the main Google website. As part of this move, Proton is also introducing a new fleet of logos:

The proton.me domain was first used by the Proton Mail team as an additional domain option for new and existing accounts, but now, all of Proton is being moved over to that domain. Don't worry, though — you're not losing your current email address. Registering a new Proton account will give you a choice of using the new @proton.me address or the older @protonmail.com domain. Likewise, your older @protonmail.com address will still be good going forward.

Practically, this is basically just a rebrand that's not changing much for you as the end user. However, it's an important step to take as Proton introduces more privacy-focused services and moves away from being just Proton Mail.

How to factory reset a Pixel

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Arol Wright (392 Articles Published) Arol is a tech journalist and contributor at Android Police. He has also worked as a news/feature writer at XDA-Developers and Pixel Spot. Currently a Pharmacy student, Arol has had a soft spot for everything tech-related since he was a child. When not writing, you'll either find him nose-deep into his textbooks or playing video games. Reach him at arol@androidpolice.com. More From Arol Wright