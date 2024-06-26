Summary Proton VPN now offers credential-less logins on Android, making it easier for users to access the service.

Proton has expanded its free server offerings to 21 countries holding elections this year to help residents access the internet privately.

Proton's move to attract more users comes on the heels of the shutdown of Google One's VPN service.

If you're new to the world of VPNs and are looking for the best VPN services, there's currently probably no better option than Proton. Proton VPN has consistently been praised as the most secure and private VPN on the market. The company keeps adding more and more features to its lineup of services, and it has just made a substantial improvement to its VPN service today.

Related Why I ditched Gmail for Proton Mail Two decades of Gmail was enough for me, thanks

The company has announced that its app on Android now supports credential-less logins. Essentially, what this means is that users on Android can now start using Proton VPN without needing to create or sign in to an account. Users can now connect directly to the service from the app's homepage after setting up the VPN profile.

Easier access for those in need

In addition to announcing VPN access without needing an account, Proton also expanded its free server offerings to 21 countries holding elections this year. More people are going to vote than ever, and Proton is making it easier for the residents of these countries to access the internet privately. The company is already offering its free servers in 16 countries, and today's expansion, which includes nations like Brazil and Jordan, brings the total to 21.

It is also worth noting that the news comes only a few days after Google shut down its One VPN service. Initially launched in 2020 as part of the One membership, Google announced earlier this year that the VPN service would be discontinued after June 20, 2024. This new move might be a new strategy by Proton to attract more users, especially since One VPN has been discontinued — although Pixel users still have access to Google's VPN service.

Related 4 Google One VPN alternatives I'd switch to before the service shuts down Will you miss Google One VPN? Here are some of the best alternatives you can try

In case you're wondering, Proton VPN does offer a free tier, but it provides access to only a limited number of servers with less-than-optimal speeds. The company also offers a paid plan priced at $10 per month, which includes not just high-speed VPN connections but also Proton's privacy-focused email service, 500GB of cloud storage, and other additional features.