Proton provides one of the most secure VPNs for accessing the internet. Based in Switzerland, outside the 14 Eyes countries, it runs on open source protocols and receives regular third-party audits to illustrate its legitimate no-logs policy. It's great for hiding your IP address and accessing your streaming service subscriptions when outside your home country.

Still, VPNs can be tricky. For example, an April Windows update broke all VPN access for many users. Furthermore, websites can flag a VPN's shared IP address portal as suspicious. You might also see performance or compatibility differences between the Proton VPN browser extension and the standalone app. If you have trouble getting a consistent Proton VPN connection, here's what to try.

8 Websites or individual elements don't load

First, change to a different protocol

Proton VPN's Smart protocol automatically picks a protocol for you by default. However, Proton VPN lets you choose between multiple protocols. So, you can try a different protocol if you're blocked from accessing pages or sites don't display correctly.

You'll find the protocol settings in the Settings menu under the Connection and the Protocol submenus. WireGuard is faster to connect and download, but OpenVPN offers wider compatibility. OpenVPN's UDP and TCP variants typically interfere with browsing the least.

7 Sites block your access

Activate the Stealth protocol

Some sites and services are on the lookout for VPN users. A technique called obfuscation can work around that. Proton VPN calls its obfuscation the Stealth protocol.

In the Settings menu, under the Connection tab, open the Protocol drop-down menu and select Stealth. Stealth, like other VPNs' obfuscation, could significantly slow your download and upload speeds.

6 Content isn't available in your region

Try a server in a different country

Some services, like sports livestreaming, can be heavily restricted based on the region you're viewing from. So, the IP address of the service's server might be flagged by another website or service. To check this, open the countries list, select the country you need access from, and pick a different server. The app reconnects automatically.

5 You experience ongoing connectivity problems

Uninstall other VPN software

These multi-layered software implementations can get in each other's way if installed at the same time. If your client doesn't connect, doesn't transmit or receive after connecting, or repeatedly drops out, uninstall other VPN software.

4 Can't log in to Proton VPN

Verify your internet connection

Even power users sometimes don't notice simple issues. Double-check your internet connection. If it says it's connected, but you notice slowdowns or other problems when browsing without a VPN active, restart your PC and router.

3 Slow speeds or a buggy connection

Reinstall the Proton VPN software

Because they take over your device's internet connection, VPN clients are more complex than most programs. If you can't connect to a server, there may be a problem with the application or with a piece of software it uses to interact with your operating system and hardware.

Uninstalling Proton VPN through App settings on Android prepares you for a fresh installation. Here's how to uninstall Proton VPN on Windows.

Uninstall Proton VPN via the Add/Remove Programs menu on Windows. Open the Start menu and type Device manager. Go to Network adapters and right-click TAP-ProtonVPN. Click Uninstall and confirm the uninstallation. You're now ready to reinstall the software. Download the latest installation package and run it like normal. It reinstalls all the software elements you need.

2 Still can't connect to Proton VPN

Check your system time

Security software often checks your system's reported time to ensure it isn't compromised. Double-check that your system time and time zone are correct, and connect again. Right-click the clock in the system tray at the end of the taskbar, select Adjust date/time, and adjust accordingly.

1 Torrenting doesn't work

Bind your BitTorrent client to the VPN for proper performance

Making sure the two pieces of software are aware of and ready for each other helps them work together and perform well. Visit Proton's BitTorrent client binding guide for detailed instructions. When you switch VPN protocols, update your BitTorrent client binding, or it might not work correctly.

Having multiple VPN clients installed on the same machine is also a common culprit behind torrenting difficulties.

It's key to be patient and thorough

Sometimes, the right fix isn't readily apparent, but the benefits of using VPNs usually outweigh the difficulties. And more advanced tasks like setting up a network-wide, router-based VPN can face more roadblocks.

If you still have issues, contact Proton VPN support. If you don't receive a response, contact the team by posting on the Proton VPN subreddit or tagging the @ProtonSupport team on Twitter/X. At the very least, support staff can verify that your ticket is being looked at.