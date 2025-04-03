Summary ProtonVPN is getting an update that will offer an even more seamless experience for Android users.

Android users can now easily access custom VPN profiles with just a click of a button.

The update will also introduce a new widget for one-touch access to profiles when using the VPN service.

ProtonVPN is one of our top choices when it comes to VPN services, offering an excellent app that can be used across different products and operating systems. For the most part, it's pretty straightforward to use, and even more seamless for Android users, since you don't even need to set up an account to start using it.

Of course, ProtonVPN isn't one to rest on its laurels, and is constantly adding new features to make the experience even better. Today, the brand announced that it was launching improvements and new features for its app (via TechRadar). These changes can be seen on Windows, iOS, and Android.

ProtonVPN is undergoing some big transformations

Perhaps the thing that Android users will notice first is that custom VPN profiles are now easier to access. Just create a profile, set it up, and you're good to go with just the click of a button. Of course, you can always use the pre-built profiles as well if you're not so sure. Regardless, it's great to have options when you're looking to connect to the internet in a secure way.

As far as other changes in Android, you can also try out a new widget that will be available. For the most part, you're going to be getting a new coat of paint here, but it's nice to have one-touch access to the VPN service, without having to dig through the app to stay protected. You can also set profiles in the widget as well, making it even easier to connect using a custom setting.

When it comes to other changes, most are going to be happening on Windows and iOS, as the respective apps get the new updated UI and features that were first introduced to Android. So if you've been missing out, now's your chance to update the app on your other devices to get the same great experience.