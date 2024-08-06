Summary Proton VPN is launching servers in 12 new countries, including Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia, for added privacy protection.

Windows users can now access Stealth Protocol, developed to bypass firewalls and government censorship.

Android users can hide the Proton VPN app using a Discreet Icons feature, creating generic app icons like "Weather" or "Calculator."

There's no better way to keep your internet traffic safe than going with a VPN service. For years now, Proton VPN has been one of the best options to go with, thanks to its robust set of features. And more recently, the brand has made it even easier to use on Android, offering access to its service without even needing an account.

With that said, Proton is now announcing more changes and updates, bringing even more value to its VPN service. Not only is the brand offering servers in new countries, it's also providing Android users with a new way to keep their traffic secure, without advertising the use of Proton VPN on their devices.

So what's new with Proton VPN?

The brand has launched three new features that will bring even more value to its service. Perhaps the major update here is that Proton will now provide servers in 12 new countries, which include: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Yemen. It was important for Proton to include these countries because they are listed towards the bottom of the Freedom House and Democracy Index.

In addition to the new countries being added, Proton VPN will also be rolling out its Stealth Protocol to those on Windows. Stealth has been around for a couple of years now, and is an "undetectable" VPN protocol developed by the brand from the ground up that can bypass most firewalls. So, if you've ever run into issues when a VPN won't allow you to connect to a website, Stealth can make it happen. As noted by the developer, Stealth can also "bypass sophisticated government censorship systems" as well.

In addition to the introduction of Stealth to Windows users, the brand is also releasing its new Discreet Icons feature for Android users. With this feature, users will be able hide the Proton VPN app in plain sight. In order to accomplish this, the brand is giving users the option to change the app icon and name into something more generic. As far as the current options, users can select from "Notes", "Calculator", and "Weather."

As you can imagine, these icons are good enough to fool most at a quick glance. And while having a VPN app on your device may not be a huge issue in your part of the world, there are reports from some regions where authorities are inspecting phones in order to see whether VPNs are present, which can apparently be "considered incriminating evidence." Something like this can be a bit worrying, so being able to cloak VPN usage is a huge plus with this latest update.

Of course, what sets Proton VPN apart from its competitors is that it offers a free service. But you can also secure added perks by purchasing a subscription as well. And those that are looking to really make a change can always sign up for Proton Unlimited, which includes its own mail service, cloud storage, and even a Google Docs alternative. You can also give it a try using the link below.