We spend an alarming amount of time online. On average, we spend 143 minutes daily on social media. It's no surprise we value our digital privacy. We turn to VPNs for help. With Google One discontinuing its VPN services, users might be VPNless.

Proton VPN is one of our favorite VPNs. You can purchase a paid plan or test it as a free user. The browser extension previously required a premium account, but it is now free. It's an easy-to-use VPN that routes traffic through an encrypted tunnel. To use the Proton VPN extension, you need a free or paid plan account and a compatible web browser. Below, we teach you how to install and use the VPN on your browser.

Our guide focuses on using Proton VPN's browser extension on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. The extension is not available on Safari.

What can the Proton VPN extension do for your web browser?

Using the Proton VPN extension ensures every website you visit becomes encrypted with an HTTPS connection. It provides additional protection by masking your IP address and bypassing geo-restricted content. By enabling the Proton VPN extension on your computer, you can gain the following benefits:

Stop your internet service provider (ISP) from learning your browsing history.

Stop untargeted mass surveillance that relies on ISPs logging your browsing history. It doesn't protect you from all targeted attacks.

Stops data discrimination, which prevents your ISP from seeing your online activity.

Prevent internet censorship.

Bypass geo-blocks on websites, no matter your actual location.

How to install Proton VPN's browser extension

Before proceeding to the rest of the tutorial, ensure you have the Proton VPN extension or add-on installed on your web browser. If you need the Proton VPN extension or add-on, we outline the steps for setting it up on Chrome and Firefox. You do not need the Proton VPN software installed on your computer since the browser extension functions separately from the app.

Installing Proton VPN on Google Chrome

The extension also works with Chromium-based web browsers such as Edge, Brave, Chromium, Opera, and Vivaldi.

Open Google Chrome. Click the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) and choose Extensions. Click Visit Chrome Web Store. Search for Proton VPN. Select Proton VPN: Fast & Secure. Click Add to Chrome. Choose Add extension in the dialog window.

Installing Proton VPN on Mozilla Firefox

Open Mozilla Firefox. Click Extensions (it looks like a puzzle piece). Select Manage extensions. Search Proton VPN inside the Find more add-ons box at the top of the page. Select Proton VPN: Fast & Secure (by Proton) extension. Click Add to Firefox. Select Add in the dialog window.

Proton VPN doesn't have an add-on for Android.

How to use Proton VPN on your web browser

After installing the Proton VPN browser extension or add-on, sign in to your Proton VPN account (only Android's app lets you bypass using an account). If you need to create an account, tap Create account beneath the login fields.

After signing in to your account, you're prompted to continue using the browser extension. Tap the Extensions button in your browser and choose Proton VPN: Fast & Secure.

After opening the Proton VPN extension, choose a country to connect to or select Connect (formerly Quick Connect) to connect to the fastest accessible server from your auto-selected country list (enabled from your account). The extension has a search function to find a country, city, or server. After connecting to a server, the browser sends a notification, and the icon turns blue.

To turn off the VPN or the connection, open the Proton VPN extension and click Disconnect.

Clicking the icon below the globe icon gives you access to Proton VPN features. Features with a Proton VPN triangle and a plus sign next to them are locked behind premium access.

Proton VPN's extension features

The Proton VPN extension or add-on allows you to access several Proton VPN features. Some require a paid subscription, while others can be used freely. Below, we explain what these features do and how to use them.

Secure Core

Proton VPN's premium Secure Core feature improves privacy and protection by doubling down on user security. It routes your VPN connection between two VPN servers. The first server uses a hardened Secure Core server under Proton VPN's direct control, located in one of the three privacy-friendly countries: Switzerland, Sweden, or Iceland. The second server is the exit server, part of the Secure Core server chain. You can turn this feature on by toggling it on within the features page of the extension. When you're there, select a server from one of the three countries.

Consider using this feature if you're in a country with restrictive internet access or tight regulations. Attackers can access the VPN server and match VPN clients with their traffic, eventually exposing IP addresses and more. The Secure Core feature protects users from these attacks, and countries with internet restrictions can legally conduct them.

Auto Connect

Auto Connect is a free feature. Toggling on Auto Connect means the VPN turns on when you open the web browser. If you occasionally use a VPN connection, turn off this option in your Settings. Otherwise, it will search for an open connection from one of the options you saved. If you connect to a specific server, Proton VPN re-uses the same server. If you select a country, it finds an open connection from the same country (not necessarily the same server).

Split tunneling

Split tunneling is available only to paid users. The feature allows you to exclude websites from your VPN connection, which can be helpful when navigating multiple tabs and not switching country IPs between pages. When streaming from your native country's account (like Netflix) but browsing content with your VPN, you can exclude streaming websites with Split tunneling and use the VPN for other pages. It's easier than turning your VPN access on and off. Free users only have so many open server slots they can access.

To start, click Split tunneling, type the domain name you wish to block, and select Add. By default, all subdomains of that domain name are also blocked. You can deselect this option underneath the domain name.

WebRTC leak protection

WebRTC leak protection is another free feature. Toggling it on prevents websites and apps from seeing your IP address. WebRTC leaks come from the security vulnerabilities posed by Web Real-Time Communication technology. This tech allows direct real-time communication between web browsers without using an intermediary server. It is useful for online gaming and video conferencing.

Your IP address may be leaked during this process (it is required when establishing a connection) even if your VPN is active. Having your IP address exposed is dangerous and almost defeats the purpose of using a VPN.

Web browsers like Chrome and Firefox have WebRTC built in, which can leave your IP address vulnerable if protection isn't active. Proton VPN's extension turns this on by default. However, having it on can slow down video calling, livestreaming, and online gaming apps for some websites. If you need to turn this off, do it from the features section of the extension.

Notifications

The Proton VPN notifications option is available to all users. It sends a notification of when you connect or disconnect from a VPN network. The VPN extension toggles this on by default. You can toggle this off by visiting the features section in the Proton VPN extension or add-on.

Stay protected online

Even though Proton VPN is among the best free VPN services, you may want to look into additional options to stay protected if you're on a budget. You can install add-ons or change your browser settings to tighten your security. If you don't like your default web browser, try other secure web browser alternatives like DuckDuckGo and Brave to find an option that works for you.