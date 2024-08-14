Summary Proton VPN now offers its browser extension for free, allowing users on both paid and free plans to encrypt their internet traffic easily.

The browser extension is compatible with various browsers and operates independently, ensuring speed and IP address remain unaffected.

With Proton VPN's browser extension, users can connect browsers to different regions simultaneously, accessing geo-restricted content easily.

Whether you're a beginner or a power user, a VPN is your most reliable choice for safeguarding your internet. And if you're looking for the best and most private VPN service provider, Proton VPN stands out as one of the top options out there. Recently, Proton VPN made its Android app more user-friendly by removing the need for an account, and now, the company is offering its browser extensions for free.

Previously limited to paid users, Proton VPN now offers its browser extension to all users, including those on the free plan. The extension is compatible with both Firefox and Chromium-based browsers, which means it will run on Microsoft Edge, Brave, and Google Chrome seamlessly. Unlike most other VPNs, Proton's browser extension operates independently, meaning it doesn't require Windows or Mac apps to be installed on the device.

What's unique about Proton VPN's browser extension?

Proton VPN says its browser extension can encrypt users' internet traffic with just a single click, but what really sets the extension apart is that it operates independently within the browser, so it doesn’t affect the speed or IP address of other applications. This allows you to keep a browser connected to a specific VPN server while other apps run normally with their local IPs.

This also means that you can even have two browsers connected to different regions simultaneously. Proton VPN provided an example where you could connect one browser with a nearby VPN server to encrypt the traffic while using another browser to access geo-restricted content. It is, however, worth noting that the free plan offers only one connection, while paid users can have up to ten simultaneous connections.

It has only been a year since the company introduced its browser extension, and it's now offering it for free. Proton says these extensions provide an alternative way to distribute its service, so the VPN can be available in countries where users cannot download or install VPN apps because the app stores are blocked. You can download the extension from the Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-Ons.