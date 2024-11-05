Key Takeaways Proton VPN is making its way to Windows Arm-based devices and offers native support and protection.

The app doesn't offer anything new, but does give users of Windows Arm-based devices a native app choice.

Proton also has future plans to include IPv6 support, port forwarding on macOS/Linux, guest mode for iOS, and more.

Proton has come a long way since it launched its first product back in 2014. Over the past decade, the brand has maintained its path in providing privacy-focused products and services, while also slowly expanding its lineup. Proton Pass, Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, and Proton Wallet are just some of its current offerings.

But it's perhaps best known for Proton Mail and Proton VPN, the latter of which is one of the best VPNs available right now. Although the wait was long, the brand is now introducing a version of its popular Proton VPN app that's built for Windows Arm-based devices. As you might expect, this app provides native support and protection, which is great if you're someone that's using Windows Arm-based devices.

What changes and what's coming next?

When it comes to functionality, Windows Arm-based device users should not expect much to change. You're still going to get the same great protection that Proton VPN is known for with the ability to keep you secure while browsing the web. Proton VPN offers plenty of servers to choose from and ultra-fast speeds thanks to its VPN Accelerator technologies. Perhaps the most important is that it has a strict no-logs policy.

In addition to the above, the company has shared its plans for the future:

IPv6 support in more apps: we already support IPv6 on our browser extensions and Linux apps. We’ll start releasing IPv6 support in more apps over the next few months. Port forwarding on macOS and Linux: Port forwarding routes connections through the firewall that Proton VPN uses to protect our customers. Currently available on our Windows app, with partial support on our Linux app, we’ll introduce full port forwarding support on our macOS and Linux apps over the next few months. Guest mode for iOS and iPadOS: in June, to make Proton VPN’s anti-censorship features more accessible, we made it possible to log in to the Android app without creating an account. We’ll bring this popular feature to users’ iPhone and iPad. New Windows and iOS/iPadOS apps: Our new app will include some of the most commonly requested features by the community, including sorting servers by server load, selecting a server based on its city (not country), hiding our free servers if you’re on a paid plan, and more!

For the most part, nothing changes with this new release, you're just going to be getting a native app for Arm devices. As more Windows Arm-based devices make it into the wild, companies are showing more and more support for the platform, with some major apps being readily available, like Chrome. Of course, as time passes, more companies will offer their apps and services, which should make purchasing a Windows Arm-based device more appealing if the draw of great power and battery life on Windows already wasn't.