Summary Proton, makers of encrypted apps like Proton Pass and Proton Mail, has acquired Standard Notes, a popular note-taking app with end-to-end encryption.

The acquisition will not change existing subscriptions for Standard Notes, and prices are not expected to change in the near future.

Proton continues to expand its native tools, offering desktop software with helpful features.

If you take a lot of notes on your phone, the app you use can play a critical role in your efficiency. That being said, there is hardly a one-size-fits-all solution. Depending on the note-taking app you use, you could be spending more time than you would like on keeping your notes organized and secure. Standard Notes is one option that has grown in popularity among avid note-takers for its end-to-end encryption. Now, one of the leaders in end-to-end encryption apps is bringing Standard Notes into the fold.

Proton, the Switzerland-based security-driven company, has announced the acquisition of Standard Notes in a blog post on its website. Given the shared interest in maintaining user privacy through end-to-end encryption, it only makes sense that the two are coming together. Proton CEO Andy Yen stated in the blog post that the app will be integrated into the company’s existing suite of products “in the coming months.”

How the acquisition will impact Standard Notes

According to the post, Standard Notes is already used by more than 300,000 people for note-taking on a regular basis — many of whom want to keep their notes secure on their devices. Proton says that, on its end, it intends to honor existing subscriptions to Standard Notes. Additionally, prices will not be immediately changed as a result of the acquisition, and Standard Notes will remain open-source as an app.

As Proton continues to expand its footprint, the company is doing more than just acquiring new apps to add to its existing suite — improving upon its own native tools and services has remained a priority. For instance, Proton rolled out desktop software for its Mail users at the end of 2023. The company also made sure to integrate a number of helpful features into the software, such as offline access to emails and attachments. You can also integrate third-party desktop email apps into the software for ease of use. Whether you value end-to-end encryption or you just want to try out new worksuite apps, Proton will give you much to consider, even if you don’t choose to subscribe.