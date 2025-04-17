Summary Proton Pass now allows users to attach files to passwords, making it a one-stop secure storage solution.

Users can creatively use this feature by attaching files like scans of passports to logins, and it's free.

Proton Pass offers a free account, with paid subscriptions starting at just $2.99 per month.

Proton VPN is one of the best VPN services out right now. But Proton offers a lot of other important services as well, with one of the more popular ones being its password manager, Proton Pass.

While we've seen plenty of improvements to this service over the past couple of years, like the i