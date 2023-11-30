Summary Proton Pass now offers its high-security Sentinel program to Plus subscribers, providing round-the-clock monitoring and access to security analysts.

Proton Pass not only offers secure email, but also password management and cloud storage services under one brand.

Consider using Proton or improving your online security by changing passwords, as even small efforts can make a difference.

If you’ve ever had your email hacked, you know how frustrating and time-consuming it can be to recover your account. Safeguarding your inbox is a step you can take to prevent a security breach from happening altogether. Now, Proton Pass wants to make it easier for its Plus subscribers to take this step — its high-security Sentinel program is now accessible to members in this tier.

Proton has announced that Sentinel, its robust security program for users handling sensitive information, has been expanded to Pass Plus subscribers. Previously, Sentinel was available to Proton Unlimited, Family, Lifetime, Visionary, and Business account holders. Now, those who have a Pass Plus account can also take advantage of Sentinel by opting into the program in their settings. Sentinel users elect to have their accounts monitored by security software around the clock. Additionally, they have access to Proton’s security analysts, who can hone in on hacking attempts. Suspicious events can be escalated to Proton’s specialists as well.

Proton has expanded exponentially since its humble beginnings, and it now offers more than just secure email. For instance, Proton Pass is one of the more recent services that allows users to manage passwords in secure vaults. Those with a paid Pass Plus account can take advantage of features, such as unlimited alias and up to 20 vaults. Proton offers its own Google Drive-like storage solution as well (which is also called Drive). This allows users to upload and store files in the Proton cloud via the Drive application. Recently, the company launched a MacOS version of its Drive app to allow more users to deploy the service on desktop.

Proton unified all of its services under its single brand name back in 2022. Originally, each product was known by its specific name (Proton Mail for the email service, for example). Founder and CEO Andy Yen noted that all of Proton’s ventures are now housed under proton.me, which is designed to serve as a centralized hub. The idea follows in the footsteps of Google, which also lets users access all of its services under a single account.

Even if you aren’t in the market for a new email account or cloud storage, it might be worth considering the benefits of a service like Proton. Through a program like Sentinel, for example, you can gain more peace of mind when it comes to email security. If Proton doesn’t sound like a fit for you, you could do yourself a favor by at least changing your passwords — even the smallest effort can make a difference when it comes to bolstering your online security.