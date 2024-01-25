Summary Proton Pass Plus, a popular subscription service, has surprised customers by reducing its price from $3.99 to $1.99 per month for annual subscribers.

Proton's ability to lower prices is due to being community-funded and not driven solely by profit, allowing it to adjust prices based on factors like infrastructure costs.

Proton has seen significant growth and has optimized its internal processes, which has enabled cost reduction and price cuts for subscribers.

It’s not every day that you hear about a company reducing the price of its services, especially when it’s a recurring cost. Consumers almost expect the price of a subscription to increase at some point during the length of its term, regardless of the goods and services. Now, Proton is breaking the trend with a surprising decrease in price for subscribers of one of its most popular services.

Proton has announced that the cost of Proton Pass Plus will drop from $3.99 per month to $1.99 a month, assuming users have signed up for an annual subscription. With Proton Pass Plus, the next level up from Proton Pass, you can take advantage of features like two-factor authentication for your logins and an unlimited number of logins.

In its announcement, Proton explained that it tries to keep its pricing stable, and it is not driven by a need to maximize profit — Proton is community funded, rather than financially supported by investors. This has given it the ability to dictate its price according to factors, such as its actual infrastructure costs. As of late, the company says it has seen exponential growth and adoption. To accommodate this, Proton has optimized its internal processes, which has helped it scale back costs — and reduce prices for subscribers. Those who are already Proton Pass Plus users will soon receive an email on how to ensure they receive the price cut.

Source :Proton

While Proton may not be a household name just yet, it’s making significant strides. Much of this has to do with the company remaining dedicated to improving its services and focusing on expansion. For example, Proton introduced password sharing to its Proton Pass in 2023. With this feature, users could create an encrypted sub-vault for sharing. The company has also enhanced its other products and services in recent months, such as Proton Mail. At the end of 2023, it began testing a new desktop version of Proton Mail with offline access and encrypted connection. The software included more than 50 new features, including auto-forwarding and snooze.

Whether you’re looking for a more secure password manager or you want to start using one for the first time, now is a good opportunity to assess your options. There are several providers to choose from, and Proton is just one of many that offer an entire suite of services ranging from email to cloud storage. The prices, however, will vary according to the company — and not all of them are community-funded or against raising prices, regardless of their overhead costs.