Summary Proton Mail stepped up in 2023 to rival Google and Microsoft with Proton Drive and Proton Pass.

Proton Pass offers top security features and password sharing through Secure Links for paying users.

Now, Proton Plus users can create auto-expiring links for sharing credentials privately, and they can remotely revoke access with the new feature.

Proton Mail has been among the forerunners in privacy-focused email, but 2023 was a watershed moment for the company because it finally stepped up to rival giants like Google and Microsoft with a full suite of services ranging from Proton Drive for cloud storage to Proton Pass for private password management. The latter lives on the bleeding edge of security tech, and already supports passkeys like some of our favorite password managers. Now, a few users will also enjoy password sharing through a new feature called Secure Links.

Since its debut in April 2023, Proton Pass has been an indispensable feature for people reliant on the brand’s ecosystem of products instead of one of the big tech companies. Moreover, the service is open source and platform-agnostic, and offers most features for free, while the benefits of the Proton Sentinel program, integrated 2FA authenticator, and a few other benefits are reserved for people willing to pay $2 per month (on the annual subscription) for Proton Pass Plus — that’s after a 50% price cut the company announced in January.

Proton already allows convenient password sharing through vaults accessible even to free-tier users. Turning things up a notch, people on Proton Pass Plus and superior subscriptions now have access to Secure Links, which allows sharing even with people who aren’t Proton Pass users.

All the security features in one link

Proton users can create ephemeral links which auto-expire after any amount of time ranging from one to 30 days. The link creator can also define how many times each link’s content can be viewed. To maintain user privacy, Proton generates these URLs on your device without ever knowing the URL itself. The URL’s item identifier is sent to proton servers, but the content decryption key remains private. Once created, anyone accessing it can see the saved credential, complete with the notes and accompanying security questions if applicable.

The link creator can also remotely revoke access in case an intended recipient doesn’t need the credentials anymore, or if they made a mistake when choosing recipients. All these controls for generating Secure Links are available in a dedicated section of the Proton Pass app.

While limiting this new feature to Proton Pass Plus subscribers seems disappointing, the brand is offering a limited-time promotion for the first year, halving the now-reduced subscription price to just $1 per month, billed annually. The offer runs with code SECURESHARING until July 21, 2024, but don’t worry if you miss out on it, because such subscription discounts usually return for Black Friday and other seasonal sales.