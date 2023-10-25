Summary Encryption and security are crucial in today's digital age, and a trustworthy password manager like Proton Pass can help ensure online safety through timely alerts about compromised credentials and the recent addition of convenient credential sharing.

Encryption and security have become household terms in a digital age rife with security concerns and regular data breaches. A trustworthy password manager can prove critical in ensuring your online safety through timely alerts about compromised credentials. They also bring several conveniences like riddance from password reuse, and convenient credential sharing. Proton Pass, from the privacy-focused Swiss brand Proton, is one of the newest password managers on Android, and it now allows credential sharing, just like its competitors.

Proton is well known in the email space for Proton Mail — its encryption features and privacy-first approach makes it the go-to email for entrepreneurs, eminent people, businesses, and journalists alike. In April this year, the brand launched a new password manager service called Proton Pass. It serves as an end-to-end encrypted vault where you can store online login credentials, important notes, credit card information, and even web addresses you want to revisit later. Functionality was competitive right off the bat, but rudimentary compared to rival services like 1Password, BitWarden, and Enpass. The service is now building quality-of-life additions for the service, and this month, password sharing support finally joins the list of supported features.

Source: Proton

Password sharing on Proton Pass allows you to create an end-to-end encrypted sub-vault and copy your saved credentials over, so they are easy to share. You can then invite people to access the credentials and control every individual’s level of access too. If you’re working in a team, you can allow other invitees to share their credentials too, or limit others to read-only permissions. Proton says access restriction helps create an additional layer of security, so nobody accesses your credentials without valid permissions.

Proton Pass also allows sharing details temporarily, like when you want to give a family member your credit card information for a single purchase. Sharing isn’t limited to just passwords and credit card information either — you can share anything else from your primary vault, including email addresses and saved notes. Proton also allows inviting people who don’t have Proton Pass set up. However, these invitees will have to set up a free account to view your shared credentials. It might seem like an avoidable additional step, but rival password managers also mandate free account creation for non-members, so they can preserve encryption.

Source: Proton

You can share the contents of a vault using the three-dot icon beside it

Together with granular access control and sophisticated encryption, Proton Pass sure beats sharing your confidential information via unsecured phone calls, images, and emails. All the changes to vaults sync in real time, so your credentials are always secure and invitees don’t have to wait on updated information. Moreover, credential sharing with Proton Pass remains platform-agnostic, so you can hop right in from the Android app, iOS app, or browser extension. That said, other important futuristic features like passkey support remain high on the list of features Proton Pass needs to pick up next.