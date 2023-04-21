ProtonMail is one of the most trusted encrypted email service providers. With encryption and security at the forefront, Proton spares no expense with related services like its VPN, Drive, and Calendar utilities. Now, the company has applied the same focus to a new password manager offering branded as Proton Pass. Here’s everything to know about it.

Proton Pass is an end-to-end encrypted vault for your login credentials with support for on-device 32-byte encryption keys and two-factor authentication (2FA). This way, your passwords should never be vulnerable in a LastPass-style breach unless hackers have access to Proton’s database and your device at the same time. Even Proton shouldn’t be able to decrypt the data without your on-device key. The vault can also store other notes, web addresses, and email addresses.

The company even encrypts the URLs of the stored websites in your vault. This seemingly trivial information could be used to profile unsuspecting users if left unguarded in the event of a breach. Data like that could make its way to advertisers, netting hackers a handsome profit. However, the architecture is robust enough to allow shared ownership of vaults, just like shared Proton Drive storage and Calendars.

The new password manager is the brainchild of a company called SimpleLogin, a venture originally formed to offer easy email aliases, so you don’t need to reveal your original email address or create multiple proxies inconveniently. The Proton team worked with this company to create Proton Pass, and the email alias feature has been extended to the password manager as well.

Source: Proton

Proton Pass is currently available as a beta browser extension, Android app, and iOS app. Although the service itself is free, availability is limited to paying Proton customers currently, like those with a lifetime plan. Visionary plan customers (cannot be purchased anymore) will get access soon. Down the road, Proton Pass will also go freemium, like other services from the company. So, expect more specialized features to be locked behind a paywall if you’re hoping to use this new password manager. If you need a solution immediately, we suggest taking a look at our selection of the best password managers on Android right now.

Hopefully, storing your credentials in Proton Pass further fortifies associated Proton services like Mail and Drive. Bad actors always find a way, but new password managers built by security companies learning from others’ mistakes mark a step in the right direction. We just hope our words age like wine.